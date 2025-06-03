Mexico’s Ruling Party Set to Gain Control of Supreme Court, Early Vote Tallies Show

Mexico’s ruling Morena party appeared on track to gain control over the country’s Supreme Court following landmark judicial elections, initial tallies revealed.

Mexico’s ruling Morena party appeared on track to gain control over the country’s Supreme Court following Sunday’s landmark judicial elections, preliminary vote tallies revealed Tuesday, The Associated Press reported.

Morena-Aligned Candidates Dominate Judicial Elections

The early results cited by AP showed that the majority of newly elected justices hold strong ideological or personal ties to the party, reshaping the court’s balance in favor of President Claudia Sheinbaum’s administration.

“We’re watching as power is falling almost entirely into the hands of one party,” Georgina De la Fuente, an election expert at the consulting firm Strategia Electoral, told AP, adding, “There isn’t any balance of power.”

While final vote counts are still ongoing for thousands of judicial posts, the outcomes for the nine high court seats point to a historic shift, consolidating Morena’s grip on all three branches of government, the report said.

Mexico’s Judicial Overhaul Sparks Debate Over Democracy

The vote followed a judicial reform spearheaded by Sheinbaum’s mentor and former president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who pushed for elected rather than appointed judges. The overhaul, critics argue, aims to stack the courts in favour of the ruling party, eroding checks and balances in Latin America’s second-largest economy.

“Whoever says that there is authoritarianism in Mexico is lying,” Sheinbaum declared during the vote, per AP. “Mexico is a country that is only becoming freer, just and democratic because that is the will of the people.”

Yet low turnout—around 13%—and voter confusion marred the elections, the report said, adding that critics seized on the participation rate as a sign of democratic weakness.

Mexico Judicial Elections: Who Are the Leading Candidates?

Among the top vote-getters was Hugo Aguilar Ortiz, an Indigenous lawyer from Oaxaca with no formal party ties. Aguilar, a surprise front-runner, is known for his activism and has criticized judicial corruption. Sheinbaum had expressed support for the idea of an Indigenous justice.

Other leading candidates include:

Lenia Batres , a sitting justice and Morena member, previously served in Congress and is a vocal ally of López Obrador.

, a sitting justice and Morena member, previously served in Congress and is a vocal ally of López Obrador. Yasmín Esquivel , also a sitting justice, campaigned on judicial modernization and gender equity, though she faced plagiarism allegations in 2022.

, also a sitting justice, campaigned on judicial modernization and gender equity, though she faced plagiarism allegations in 2022. Loretta Ortiz , another López Obrador appointee, resigned from Morena in 2018 but is still seen as aligned with the ruling party.

, another López Obrador appointee, resigned from Morena in 2018 but is still seen as aligned with the ruling party. María Estela Ríos González , a longtime legal adviser to López Obrador, has worked extensively on labor and Indigenous issues.

, a longtime legal adviser to López Obrador, has worked extensively on labor and Indigenous issues. Giovanni Figueroa Mejía , a constitutional scholar who publicly supported the judicial overhaul.

, a constitutional scholar who publicly supported the judicial overhaul. Irving Espinosa Betanzo , a magistrate and former congressional adviser to Morena.

, a magistrate and former congressional adviser to Morena. Arístides Rodrigo Guerrero García , a law professor with no judicial experience who gained attention for his populist campaign style.

, a law professor with no judicial experience who gained attention for his populist campaign style. Sara Irene Herrerías Guerra, a federal prosecutor known for her human rights work, including on the deadly 2023 migrant center fire.

What’s Next? A Judiciary in Transition

With nearly 87% of ballots counted as of early Tuesday, Morena is poised to wield unprecedented power, potentially enabling a wave of reforms, as reporte by AP. De la Fuente warned that the newly constituted court, lacking a meaningful opposition, may fast-track constitutional and electoral changes in the months ahead.

