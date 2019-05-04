Miami Air Boeing 737 jet with 136 on board skids off runway in Jacksonville, falls into St. John’s River: The commercial jet, which was arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, hit rough weather on its way in and slid off the runway, reports said.

In this photo released by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, authorities work at the scene of a plane in the water in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday, May 3, 2019.

Miami Air Boeing 737 jet with 136 on board skids off runway in Jacksonville, falls into St. John’s River: A Boeing 737 commercial jet with 136 passengers on board slid into the St. John’s River near Jacksonville in Florida Saturday, a spokesman for Naval Air Station Jacksonville said. The commercial jet, which was arriving from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba, hit rough weather on its way in and slid off the runway. Everyone on board is safe and accounted for.

The incident took place at approximately 9:40 p.m. on Saturday. A marine unit was dispatched immediately to rescue the passengers, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. The plane was in shallow water. A photo posted by deputies shows a Miami Air International logo on the plane, but the company hasn’t responded yet.

The spokesman for Naval Air Station Jacksonville said persons with minor injuries were treated at the scene while others requiring additional treatment were transported to a local hospital.

Navy security and emergency response personnel are on the scene and monitoring the situation. Families members who were expecting the arrival of passengers should stand by until they are released, it said.

Flightradar24 said the flight was operated by 737-800 N732MA while another news agency said it was operated by FAA Part 135 charter outfit Miami Air.

#JSO Marine Unit was called to assist @NASJax_ in reference to a commercial airplane in shallow water. The plane was not submerged. Every person is alive and accounted for. pic.twitter.com/4n1Fyu5nTS — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) May 4, 2019

Miami Air is a staple of the DoD charter world. According to the Miami Air website, the charter airline services groups including professional and collegiate sports teams, dignitaries, government, military and entertainment Industry.

An investigation into the mishap is underway.

