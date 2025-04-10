Michelle Obama, in a candid conversation with actress Sophia Bush, addressed her political absences and dismissed speculation about her marriage, emphasizing the freedom she now allows herself.

Former First Lady Michelle Obama recently opened up about stepping back from public engagements and making time for herself, addressing both her absence from key political events and ongoing rumors about her marriage. Speaking on the “Work in Progress” podcast with actress Sophia Bush, Obama reflected on her post-White House life and the freedom she now has to prioritize her personal well-being.

Choosing Herself After Years of Duty

Eight years after leaving the White House and with her two daughters now grown, Michelle Obama expressed that she finally feels in control of her schedule. “I could have made a lot of these decisions years ago, but I didn’t give myself that freedom,” she admitted. “Maybe even as much as I let my kids live their own lives, I use their lives as an excuse for why I couldn’t do something.”

Obama elaborated on her newfound autonomy, emphasizing how she now makes choices based on her personal needs rather than external expectations. “And now that’s gone. And so now I have to look at my—I get to look at my calendar, which I did this year, was a real big example of me, myself looking at something that I was supposed to do—you know, without naming names—and I chose to do what was best for me, not what I had to do, not what I thought other people wanted me to do.”

Michelle Obama Addresses Political Absences and Speculations

Her decision to step back from certain obligations has not gone unnoticed. The former First Lady was absent from President Donald Trump’s second inauguration and also did not attend the state funeral of former President Jimmy Carter in January. These absences, coupled with her retreat from political engagements, have fueled speculation about her personal life, particularly her marriage to former President Barack Obama.

Obama acknowledged the public reaction to her choices, noting the difficulty many women face when prioritizing themselves. “That’s the thing that we as women, I think we struggle with—like disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people were, you know—they couldn’t even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing.”

The Strength of the Obama Marriage

The Obamas, who have been married for 32 years, remain committed to each other. In October, Barack Obama reaffirmed their relationship in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Michelle Obama has previously been candid about the challenges they faced due to her husband’s political career, writing in her memoir Becoming that his time in the Oval Office often left her feeling lonely and exhausted.

Despite these challenges, she continues to engage in public service and advocacy. “I still find time to, you know, give speeches, to be out there in the world, to work on projects. I still care about girls’ education. We, you know, the library is opening in a year from now. Certain things I am and am not doing with the library,” she shared on the podcast.

Michelle Obama Speaking Out on Politics

Although she has stepped away from some political activities, Obama remains vocal on issues she cares about. She has been a critic of Donald Trump and actively campaigned for Vice President Kamala Harris during the 2024 election cycle.

During a campaign stop in Michigan just before the election, she urged voters to reject Trump, saying, “Please, please do not hand our fates over to the likes of Trump, who knows nothing about us, who has shown deep contempt for us.” She added, “Because a vote for him is a vote against us, against our health, against our worth.”

