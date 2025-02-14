Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
'Michelle Obama Is A Man': What Is The Conspiracy Claim Made By Elon Musk's Father?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's father, Errol Musk, has made a controversial claim about former First Lady Michelle Obama, fueling an old conspiracy theory. His allegation comes at a time when Michelle Obama is facing speculation about her marriage with former President Barack Obama amid rumors involving actress Jennifer Aniston.

‘Michelle Obama Is A Man’: What Is The Conspiracy Claim Made By Elon Musk’s Father?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's father has made a controversial claim about former First Lady Michelle Obama, fueling an old conspiracy theory.


Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s father, Errol Musk, has made a controversial claim about former First Lady Michelle Obama, fueling an old conspiracy theory. His allegation comes at a time when Michelle Obama is facing speculation about her marriage with former President Barack Obama amid rumors involving actress Jennifer Aniston.

A video of Errol Musk making the claim has gone viral on social media. On February 13, 2025, X user @WojPawelczyk shared a clip from a podcast interview in which the host suggested, “Michelle Obama is a man.”

Responding to the statement, Musk’s father said, “Of course. You don’t know that?… Joan Rivers mentioned it publicly. And she was dead two weeks later.”

He went on to say, “You can look it up on any Internet thing. Michelle Obama is a man,” repeating an old conspiracy theory that first gained traction in 2014 when comedian Joan Rivers made similar comments. Rivers had also claimed that Barack Obama was “gay.”

The Joan Rivers Connection

The conspiracy theory about Michelle Obama resurfaced after Joan Rivers made a remark in 2014. During an interaction at a New York City bookstore, Rivers was asked if the U.S. would ever have a gay president. She responded, “We already have it with Obama, so let’s just calm down.”

She went further, claiming, “You know Michelle is a tranny.” When the reporter sought clarification, Rivers stated, “A transgender. We all know.”

Rivers passed away on September 4, 2014, at the age of 81 in a New York City hospital. According to the New York City medical examiner, her brain suffered damage due to a lack of oxygen.

Since Rivers never clarified her statement before her passing, conspiracy theorists have linked her death to her claims, despite the lack of any supporting evidence.

Internet Reacts to Errol Musk’s Statements

Errol Musk’s remarks sparked strong reactions online. Some users demanded proof, while others criticized him for spreading baseless claims.

One X user commented, “NEED MORE EVIDENCE. SHOW IT TO ME.”

Another user focused on Errol Musk’s appearance, saying, “Errol looks decent for his age.”

A third user dismissed Musk’s father, stating, “Whatever he has to say, I don’t think we need to hear from this one.”

A fourth user expressed frustration, asking, “The man is no longer in office so why this? You don’t have anything positive to do with your life?”

No Evidence to Support the Claim

Despite the controversy surrounding Errol Musk’s statement, there is no credible evidence to suggest that Michelle Obama is transgender. The claim originated as a joke by Joan Rivers and has since been widely debunked. However, conspiracy theorists continue to circulate the false narrative.

While the video clip has garnered significant attention, it serves as yet another example of how misinformation spreads rapidly online, often fueled by influential figures.

