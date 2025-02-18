Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Michigan Man Drives Over 1100 Kilometres To Set Fire To Home Of Man Talking With His Ex-Girlfriend

Michigan Man Drives Over 1100 Kilometres To Set Fire To Home Of Man Talking With His Ex-Girlfriend

Fueled by jealousy, a Michigan man drove over 700 miles to Pennsylvania, setting fire to a home in a chilling act of revenge. Now, he's facing six counts of attempted homicide after surveillance cameras and license plate readers unraveled his trail.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Michigan Man Drives Over 1100 Kilometres To Set Fire To Home Of Man Talking With His Ex-Girlfriend

Fueled by jealousy, a Michigan man drove over 700 miles to Pennsylvania, setting fire to a home in a chilling act of revenge.


A Michigan man has been arrested and charged with six counts of attempted homicide after allegedly traveling more than 700 miles to Pennsylvania and setting fire to the home of a man who had been communicating with his ex-girlfriend, authorities said.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Officials from the Bensalem Fire Rescue and Bensalem Police Detectives launched an investigation into the cause of the fire and determined that it was “intentionally set and incendiary in nature.”

Surveillance Footage Captures Suspect’s Actions

Police revealed that home surveillance cameras in the area recorded key evidence.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“Nearby home surveillance captured a black sedan as it passed the home on Merganser Way and stopped at the Mallard Drive intersection at 5:01 a.m.,” police said in a statement. “A subject exits the vehicle with an object and walks towards the residence. After approximately 15 minutes, the subject appears to run back to his waiting vehicle and departs the area on Mallard Drive towards Portside Drive. As the suspect vehicle fled the area, smoke could be seen billowing up from the rear yard of the home, and within 30 seconds, a large explosion was observed, and the house became engulfed in flames.”

Authorities initially had only a grainy image of the black sedan from a neighbor’s security camera as their lead.

Detectives Track Michigan Man Using Camera Technology

Bensalem Police detectives utilized township intersection cameras to track the suspect’s vehicle entering and exiting the area.

“While in Bensalem, the car passed through an intersection with Automated License Plate Readers (ALPR) installed,” police explained. “Detectives found that the 2021 black Volkswagen Passat had a Michigan registration. The vehicle came back to Brian Jones of Rockford, Michigan.”

By searching additional ALPR data across multiple states, authorities traced the vehicle’s movement toward Bensalem before the fire and its return journey to Michigan afterward.

Investigation Leads to Michigan Man with Burns on Arms

Further investigation revealed a potential motive for the attack.

“[Detectives] discovered that a 21-year-old male resident had an online relationship with a female who lived in Michigan and was supposed to come to Bensalem to meet in person for the first time this week,” police stated. “The ex-boyfriend of the female from Michigan was identified as Harrison Jones of Rockford, Michigan, who lives at the same address as the owner of the Volkswagen Passat.”

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Harrison Jones’s residence, where they seized the 2021 Volkswagen Passat, along with lock-picking devices, a cell phone, and a computer.

Authorities also observed what appeared to be burns on Jones’ arms when they made contact with him.

Charges and Law Enforcement Response

Jones was arrested by the Kent County Sheriff’s Department and charged with six counts of attempted criminal homicide, arson, and risking catastrophe.

In a statement, the Bensalem Township Police Department expressed gratitude for the collaborative efforts that led to the arrest.

“The Bensalem Township Police Department would like to thank the Kent County Michigan Sheriff’s Department for deploying numerous resources and manpower to identify, interview, and arrest Harrison Jones for these heinous acts,” police said. “We would especially like to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the Bensalem Township Police Officers, Fire Investigators, and Bensalem Detectives who took a grainy image of a vehicle and turned it into the arrest of a suspect who traveled over 700 miles and 11+ hours each way to commit crimes that nearly cost six people their lives.”

Also Read: What Is Antimatter? The Most Expensive Substance on Earth That Sells at $62 Trillion per Gram

Filed under

homicide Michigan

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Prosecution Seeks Death Penalty For Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar In Murder Case

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Prosecution Seeks Death Penalty For Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar In Murder Case

DRDO Internship Scheme 2025: Exciting Opportunities For Engineering & Science Students – Here’s What You Need To Know

DRDO Internship Scheme 2025: Exciting Opportunities For Engineering & Science Students – Here’s What You...

KIIT Nepali Student Suicide Case: Audio Recording Exposes Abusive Behavior And Blackmailing By Fellow Student

KIIT Nepali Student Suicide Case: Audio Recording Exposes Abusive Behavior And Blackmailing By Fellow Student

Rekha Gupta Emerges As Leading Contender For Delhi Chief Minister Post After BJP’s Landmark Win

Rekha Gupta Emerges As Leading Contender For Delhi Chief Minister Post After BJP’s Landmark Win

Entertainment

Why Is Amber Heard Changing Her Name To Martha Jane Cannary? Dodging Paparazzi Or Starting Fresh

Why Is Amber Heard Changing Her Name To Martha Jane Cannary? Dodging Paparazzi Or Starting

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During SNL 50th Anniversary Special, Says Expert

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During

Lifestyle

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox