‘Microplastics Are Infiltrating Human Bodies’: Seabin CEO Pete Ceglinski At NXT Conclave Calls For Systemic Change To Tackle Plastic Pollution

Plastic pollution isn't just choking oceans—it's infiltrating human bodies, threatening health on a global scale. At NXT Conclave, Seabin CEO Pete Ceglinski called for urgent, data-driven solutions to combat the crisis, pushing for systemic change and a shift toward a circular economy.

At NXT Conclave, Seabin CEO Pete Ceglinski called for urgent, data-driven solutions to combat the crisis of plastic pollution.

Plastic pollution is not just an environmental crisis, but a human health emergency, said Seabin CEO Pete Ceglinski, during his keynote presentation on water sustainability at NXT Conclave— the first time the Australian entrepreneur addressed an Indian audience. Speaking on water issues, Ceglinski outlined how microplastics are infiltrating human bodies and called for bold, systemic solutions to combat plastic waste.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“The problem of plastic pollution is that it is inside all of us—in our brains, in our hearts, in breast milk, placenta, and even human testicles,” Ceglinski said. “Microplastics in our arteries are causing inflammation, stress, cancer, and a range of health problems.”

From Ocean Cleanup to Systemic Change

Seabin, co-founded by Ceglinski, began with a simple idea: if rubbish bins exist on land, why not place them in water? The company developed floating devices that filter water, capturing microplastics, bottles, and debris. Operating in Sydney, Australia, Seabin’s 24 units filter 9.3 billion liters of seawater annually, removing more than 22 million plastic items, including 11 million microplastics.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

However, Ceglinski emphasized that while Seabin’s technology is effective, it is not a large-scale solution for high-volume pollution.

“We realized that cleaning up alone isn’t enough. The real solution lies in data and systemic change — using the data we collect to support policy creation, enforce legislation, and drive prevention strategies,” he said.

Pete Ceglinski on Data-Driven Solutions

Seabin has built a marine pollution data system, analyzing every piece of waste collected. The company’s lab in Sydney’s Darling Harbour publishes annual impact reports, breaking down the types of plastics found, their sources, and the environmental conditions that worsen pollution.

One key finding is that every 1mm increase in rainfall results in a 27% rise in microplastic pollution in Sydney Harbour.

“Data is king. Decision-makers will not act without data — whether it’s governments, researchers, or corporations,” Ceglinski said. “We identified a global data gap on microplastics and plastic pollution upstream, and we’re working to fill that void.”

Seabin is now developing machine learning and AI technologies to automate data collection and analysis, aiming to improve accuracy and scalability.

Pete Ceglinski Calls For Addressing the Circular Economy

Ceglinski called for a shift from a linear economy — where products are made, used, and discarded — to a circular economy, where materials are reused and recycled.

“Plastic waste is not treated as a valuable resource, and rivers are not treated as assets. That needs to change,” he said. “Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) legislation will play a key role in holding manufacturers accountable for the waste they generate.”

He proposed a model where producers invest in recycling infrastructure, financially incentivize waste pickers, and create shared economic and health benefits.

The Business of Fixing Nature

Seabin’s biggest challenge, Ceglinski said, is building profitability into environmental restoration.

“Repairing nature has always been seen as the domain of charities and nonprofits — something that should be done for free. But we believe that fixing nature needs to be a commercially viable business model,” he said.

The emerging nature biodiversity market, driven by frameworks like the Task Force for Nature-Related Financial Disclosures (TNFD), could provide a path forward. Ceglinski predicted that by 2030, mandatory environmental impact reporting will be required for large corporations, creating new investment opportunities in natural capital.

“Nature is worth $58 trillion — that’s 55% of the world’s GDP,” he said. “We need to create profitability and commercial opportunities around fixing nature, just like we did with carbon markets.”

Pete Ceglinski on Global Outlook

Seabin operates in 53 countries, including Los Angeles and several European cities. Despite its global reach, Ceglinski acknowledged the limitations of the company’s technology in heavily polluted rivers like the Yamuna in India.

“I don’t have the academic knowledge or research to provide an educated opinion on the Yamuna River issue,” he said. “But what I do know is that inadequate waste management, lack of recycling infrastructure, and cultural factors are common problems across a thousand locations worldwide. The solution must be a combination of cleanup, prevention, and extended producer responsibility — all happening in parallel.”

Call to Action

As the presentation concluded, Ceglinski urged governments, corporations, and individuals to act with urgency.

“We need to be bold and make harsh decisions that some people might not like,” he said. “Fortune favors the brave — and the long game is the only game worth playing.”

Also Read: ‘Moon Will Be The Launchpad To Reach Mars And Beyond’: NASA Astronaut Dr. Mike Massimino At NXT Conclave Says Interplanetary Travel Is No Longer A Distant Dream