Microsoft Employee Celebrates 25 Years, But Not for Long: Birthday Firing Leaves Family in Shock

Monday, May 19, 2025
According to the company, cutting down on layers of management and automating routine tasks will allow employees to focus on more impactful work.

Microsoft recently announced it would lay off 6,000 employees, which amounts to about three percent of its global workforce. The move is part of the company’s plan to streamline operations and expand its focus on artificial intelligence. While the tech giant described the layoffs as a strategic shift, the real-life impact has been deeply emotional for many. One story shared on social media has stood out, sparking widespread sympathy and outrage.

Laid Off by Algorithm, on His Birthday

A woman shared a post on social media describing how her husband, a longtime Microsoft employee, was let go after 25 years with the company. According to her, he was selected by a computer algorithm, and the layoff coincided with his 48th birthday.

“My husband has worked for Microsoft for 25 years. He was just laid off, randomly selected by a computer algorithm. His last day is this Friday, his 48th birthday,” she wrote.

She explained that her husband has autism and multiple sclerosis, but these challenges never stopped him from being a dedicated employee.

He never missed a day of work. He rarely called in sick, and even then, he would work from home. He put in over 60 hours a week and volunteered to work on holidays so coworkers with children could stay with their families. He never pushed for promotions or raises. He just kept doing his job and solving difficult problems.

“He never asked for raises or promotions — he just kept showing up and solving impossible problems,” she wrote.

Even with his reputation as a mentor and his recognition from higher management, none of it prevented his name from appearing on the list of layoffs.

“I don’t need pity. I just need someone to know what this world does to the people who give it everything — quietly, consistently, and without ever asking for more,” she added.

Online Reactions Highlight Growing Frustration

The post triggered a wave of responses from users across social media, many of whom expressed support for the family and criticized Microsoft for its impersonal decision-making process.

“This is why no one should be loyal to an employer,” one user commented.

Another added, “It would be interesting to know how many of the people chosen by this algorithm are over forty and or have expensive health problems.”

A third user wrote, “I wouldn’t expect anything different from a company like Microsoft.”

Microsoft Justifies Layoffs as AI Strategy

Microsoft stated that the layoffs are part of its plan to stay efficient and competitive as it rapidly expands its artificial intelligence capabilities.

According to the company, cutting down on layers of management and automating routine tasks will allow employees to focus on more impactful work.

But for many, especially those who served the company faithfully for decades, the shift toward automation feels less like progress and more like a betrayal. As Microsoft embraces the future of AI, some are left wondering what loyalty and commitment still mean in the modern workplace.

