Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Microsoft Introduces Revolutionary Quantum Chip After 17 Years Of Research- Here’s What It Can Do

Microsoft Introduces Revolutionary Quantum Chip After 17 Years Of Research- Here’s What It Can Do

Microsoft achieved this technological milestone by creating the world's first topoconductor, a unique material capable of observing and controlling Majorana particles to produce more stable qubits.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Microsoft Introduces Revolutionary Quantum Chip After 17 Years Of Research- Here’s What It Can Do

Microsoft


Microsoft has launched the Majorana 1 processor, marking a significant advancement in quantum computing. This innovation stems from a 17-year research initiative aimed at developing a novel material and architecture for quantum technology.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The Majorana 1 chip represents Microsoft’s first quantum processor built on this new framework, positioning the company as a leader in the quantum realm.

Majorana 1 Chip: Pioneering Quantum Advancement

The Majorana 1 chip is poised to revolutionize quantum computing by potentially hosting up to one million qubits on a single chip, comparable in size to traditional CPUs found in desktop computers and servers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Unlike conventional processors that use electrons, this chip utilizes the Majorana particle, theorized by physicist Ettore Majorana in 1937. This groundbreaking approach is designed to enhance qubit stability, minimizing errors and data loss.

Microsoft’s Quantum Breakthrough

Microsoft achieved this technological milestone by creating the world’s first topoconductor, a unique material capable of observing and controlling Majorana particles to produce more stable qubits.

Detailed in a peer-reviewed paper published in Nature, the research reveals how topological qubits were formed using a material made from indium arsenide and aluminum. The initial prototype features eight qubits on a chip, with the potential to scale up to one million qubits.

A quantum chip with one million qubits could enable highly accurate simulations, leading to breakthroughs in fields such as medicine and material science.

Zulfi Alam, Vice President of Quantum Computing at Microsoft, highlighted the strategic importance of this development, stating that it would “fundamentally redefine how the next stage of the quantum journey unfolds.”

This achievement marks Microsoft’s longest-running research project, reflecting its commitment to quantum innovation.

Quantum Future: From Vision to Reality

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella emphasized the transformative potential of this technology, suggesting that practical quantum computers could be a reality in years, not decades. He noted, “Imagine a chip that fits in your palm but can solve problems beyond the capability of all current computers combined.”

Microsoft’s progress in quantum computing has also caught the attention of the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), which selected the company for the final phase of its Underexplored Systems for Utility-Scale Quantum Computing (US2QC) initiative.

This revolutionary step in quantum technology not only reinforces Microsoft’s leadership in the field but also paves the way for unprecedented advancements in computing power and problem-solving capabilities.

ALSO READ:‘Guess They Were Trying To Get Somebody Else Elected,’ Says Donald Trump On India’s $21 Million Fund

Filed under

microsoft quantum chip Trending news

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

When Queen Elizabeth II Addressed A Massive Crowd At The Iconic Ramlila Maidan In 1961, A Look At Venue’s Rich History

When Queen Elizabeth II Addressed A Massive Crowd At The Iconic Ramlila Maidan In 1961,...

Manjinder Singh Sirsa: From Delhi Sikh Gurdwara President To National BJP Secretary

Manjinder Singh Sirsa: From Delhi Sikh Gurdwara President To National BJP Secretary

Adani Portfolio Delivers Highest Ever TTM EBITDA Of INR 86,789 Crore

Adani Portfolio Delivers Highest Ever TTM EBITDA Of INR 86,789 Crore

Who Is Pankaj Kumar Singh? Made To The Cabinet In Delhi Government

Who Is Pankaj Kumar Singh? Made To The Cabinet In Delhi Government

Breaking: Biman Bangladesh Airlines Makes Emergency Landing At Nagpur Airport- Here’s Why!

Breaking: Biman Bangladesh Airlines Makes Emergency Landing At Nagpur Airport- Here’s Why!

Entertainment

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

When Is Vidaamuyarchi Releasing On OTT? Here’s Where You Can Watch Ajith Kumar’s Comeback Film

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani? ‘Done Time Pass For Four Years’

How Long Did Aadar Jain Date Tara Sutaria Date Before Ditching Her For Alekha Advani?

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s The Real Reason

Why Did Daniel Craig Drop Out Of DC Universe’s Sgt. Rock Movie Lead Role? Here’s

Viral Video: Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Roasts AFC East And Bills Fans Cannot Get Over It; What Did She Say?

Viral Video: Josh Allen’s Fiancée Hailee Steinfeld Roasts AFC East And Bills Fans Cannot Get

‘Lara Shit-Trump’: Sean Hannity’s Verbal Slip While Introducing Lara Trump Takes The Internet By Storm; Netizens Call it ‘Freudian Slip’ | Watch

‘Lara Shit-Trump’: Sean Hannity’s Verbal Slip While Introducing Lara Trump Takes The Internet By Storm;

Lifestyle

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox