Home > World > Microsoft, JP Morgan, Amazon Ask H-1B Visa Holders To Return Before Trump's Fee Deadline

Microsoft, JP Morgan, Amazon Ask H-1B Visa Holders To Return Before Trump’s Fee Deadline

This comes after President Donald Trump signed a measure introducing a $100,000 annual fee for H-1B visas and restricting entry for workers who do not meet the new requirements.

Donald Trump (X/@WhiteHouse)
Donald Trump (X/@WhiteHouse)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 20, 2025 20:08:14 IST

Microsoft, JP Morgan, and Amazon have urged their visa-holding employees to return to the United States immediately ahead of new rules that take effect on 21 September. This comes after President Donald Trump signed a measure introducing a $100,000 annual fee for H-1B visas and restricting entry for workers who do not meet the new requirements.

According to Reuters, Microsoft asked its H-1B and H-4 staff to remain in the US or return as soon as possible. The company warned that employees already in the country should stay put, while those abroad were “strongly recommended” to return before the deadline.

JP Morgan issued similar instructions to its global workforce, advising employees to avoid international travel until the government provides clear guidance. A note sent by the law firm handling JP Morgan’s visa applications stated that H-1B holders in the US should remain there and not travel abroad.

Amazon also circulated an advisory, cautioning its foreign workers outside the US, including Indian employees, to return before 21 September, when the new rules take effect at 12:01 am EDT (9:31 am IST). The e-commerce giant emphasized that failure to comply could prevent employees from re-entering the US.

Trump’s new measure directs the Departments of State and Homeland Security to reject visa petitions that do not include the $100,000 fee. The policy is expected to remain in effect for at least 12 months.

India is the largest beneficiary of the H-1B program, receiving 71% of approved visas last year, followed by China at 11.7%. In the first half of 2025 alone, Amazon and its cloud unit AWS secured over 12,000 H-1B approvals, while Microsoft and Meta Platforms each received more than 5,000 visas.

Tags: amazondonald trumpH-1B visajp morganMicrosoftusus news










