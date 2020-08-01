Technology giant Microsoft is in advance talks to acquire US operations of TikTok, a media report on Friday said. In other news, Donald Trump has been making remarks of banning TikTok in America.

A media report on Friday said that the Bill Gates owned tech giant Microsoft is likely to acquire TikTok’s US operations. The US President Donald Trump has been in the news headlines for making a remark of banning the Chinese social media app TikTok in the USA.

Recently, India banned TikTok and several other Chinese apps in India. This move of the Indian government was appreciated by both the US administration and the US lawmakers. President Trump told media at the White House that they’re looking at TikTok. They may be banning TikTok. Donald Trump, in response to a question, told that they may be doing some other things. There are a couple of options but a lot of things are happening, so they’ll see what happens. He went on to say that they are looking at a lot of alternatives with respect to TikTok.

A media report marked that Microsoft headed by Indian American Satya Nadella is in final conversations to take charge of US operations of TikTok. In the past few days, claims of TikTok collecting private data of Americans were made by US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo.

Mike Pompeo said to the members of the House Foreign Affairs Committee that India has banned 106 Chinese applications including TikTok that threatened it’s citizens’ privacy and security. Senator Marco Rubio said that in its current form, TikTok represents a potential threat to personal privacy and their national security. He added that he applauds the Trump Administration for taking this critical step, but they must do more than simply remove ByteDance from the equation

