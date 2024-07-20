Microsoft Outage: Global Tech Restores Service After Major IT Outage Disrupts Friday Operations

A software update intended to enhance computer system security instead triggered a massive global tech meltdown on Friday, causing widespread disruption across airlines, banks, businesses, and healthcare providers. Experts are already calling it one of the largest IT outages in history.

At the center of the chaos is CrowdStrike, a cybersecurity firm valued at $83 billion. A defective update they issued for Microsoft Windows systems led to the extensive outage. Although a fix has been implemented, experts warn that a full return to normalcy could take several days.

The root of the problem was a faulty update to CrowdStrike’s Falcon Sensor software for Windows systems. According to Microsoft, the issue began at 1900 GMT on Thursday when users started experiencing Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) errors and computer crashes. Within hours of the update’s release, CrowdStrike issued a software patch to address the issue. Microsoft later confirmed, “After an extended period of monitoring, we’ve determined that the issue is mitigated, and all previously impacted Microsoft 365 apps and service have recovered.”

George Kurtz, CrowdStrike’s CEO, acknowledged the error and apologized for its widespread impact. “We deeply regret the disruption caused to businesses and individuals worldwide,” said Kurtz. The firm has promised a thorough investigation and measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The air travel industry was hit particularly hard. Thousands of flights were grounded as major airlines reverted to manual check-in processes, leading to long queues and frustration among passengers. Handwritten boarding passes replaced electronic ones in many instances. FlightAware, an aviation analytics firm, reported over 5,000 global flight cancellations, with more than 3,000 of those originating from or arriving in the United States. Major airports from Los Angeles to Singapore experienced significant delays.

Healthcare providers also faced severe disruptions. Appointment scheduling systems and patient records were affected in several countries, including the United Kingdom’s National Health Service. Hospitals encountered significant challenges in managing patient appointments and accessing records.

The outage extended to businesses across various sectors, which are now grappling with backlogs and contemplating how to prevent future disruptions caused by security software updates. While IT outages are not uncommon, typically stemming from technical errors or cyberattacks, the scale of Friday’s meltdown was unprecedented.

The impact was felt globally, with travelers attempting to enter the United States from Canada and Mexico facing gridlock at border crossings due to electronic processing failures. Similar disruptions were reported in countries such as Kenya, Ukraine, and Australia, affecting services from supermarkets and mobile phone providers to media companies.

While CrowdStrike has resolved the core issue, the ripple effects will linger. Airlines are working to clear backlogs of canceled and delayed flights, while hospitals and other organizations are addressing the fallout from disrupted appointment systems. Full recovery is expected to take several days as industries worldwide strive to restore normal operations.