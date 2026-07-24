Middle East War: Did Pakistan’s Asim Munir Broker Iran-Saudi Deal to Prevent Attacks on Riyadh?

Pakistan’s military leadership has reportedly played a key role in a secret diplomatic effort between Iran and Saudi Arabia amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran tensions. The alleged understanding was aimed at stopping possible Iranian missile strikes on Saudi territory, according to reports.

The reported talks involved Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who allegedly contacted senior Iranian officials, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Ahmad Vahidi. The discussions reportedly focused on preventing the conflict from spreading to Gulf countries that host US military facilities.

Pakistan’s Reported Role in Iran-Saudi Tensions

According to a report by News18, Pakistan’s leadership warned Iran that any attack on Saudi Arabia could damage a joint Pakistani-Iranian oil project. The alleged project was said to have continued despite US sanctions and wider regional tensions. Sources cited in the report claimed that the arrangement resulted in an informal three-month pause, during which Iran avoided targeting Saudi Arabia. In exchange, the reported oil venture continued operations, creating financial benefits for people linked to both sides.

However, the claims have not been independently confirmed. Pakistan, Iran, and Saudi Arabia have not officially acknowledged any such agreement.

Alleged Truce Faced Pressure After Missile Strike

The reported understanding came under pressure after an alleged Iranian missile strike on Saudi Arabia. Following the incident, Pakistan is said to have issued a warning through military channels. Munir reportedly told Iranian officials that further attacks on Saudi territory could harm the oil arrangement and affect Pakistan’s efforts to maintain strong relations with Riyadh.

Pakistan has historically maintained close ties with Saudi Arabia while also keeping diplomatic channels open with Iran. Analysts say the alleged move reflects Islamabad’s attempt to balance relations with both regional powers.

Shadow Diplomacy Raises Questions

Diplomatic sources reportedly described the move as an example of “shadow diplomacy”, where unofficial talks are used to manage conflicts behind the scenes. However, some critics have questioned the alleged arrangement. They argued that using economic interests as a way to prevent attacks could create a dangerous precedent for regional security.

The reports also sparked speculation that other Gulf nations, including the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, may have explored similar arrangements with Iran. Officials from both countries, however, reportedly denied making any payments or secret deals.

No Official Confirmation From Governments