LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Middle East War: Did Pakistan’s Asim Munir Broker Iran-Saudi Deal to Prevent Attacks on Riyadh?

Middle East War: Did Pakistan’s Asim Munir Broker Iran-Saudi Deal to Prevent Attacks on Riyadh?

Pakistan’s military leadership is reportedly accused of helping broker a secret understanding between Iran and Saudi Arabia to prevent missile attacks on the Kingdom during the US-Israel-Iran conflict.

Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-07-24 13:52 IST

Pakistan’s military leadership has reportedly played a key role in a secret diplomatic effort between Iran and Saudi Arabia amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran tensions. The alleged understanding was aimed at stopping possible Iranian missile strikes on Saudi territory, according to reports.
 
The reported talks involved Pakistan’s army chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, who allegedly contacted senior Iranian officials, including Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander Ahmad Vahidi. The discussions reportedly focused on preventing the conflict from spreading to Gulf countries that host US military facilities.
 

Pakistan’s Reported Role in Iran-Saudi Tensions

According to a report by News18, Pakistan’s leadership warned Iran that any attack on Saudi Arabia could damage a joint Pakistani-Iranian oil project. The alleged project was said to have continued despite US sanctions and wider regional tensions. Sources cited in the report claimed that the arrangement resulted in an informal three-month pause, during which Iran avoided targeting Saudi Arabia. In exchange, the reported oil venture continued operations, creating financial benefits for people linked to both sides.
 
However, the claims have not been independently confirmed. Pakistan, Iran, and Saudi Arabia have not officially acknowledged any such agreement.
 

Alleged Truce Faced Pressure After Missile Strike

The reported understanding came under pressure after an alleged Iranian missile strike on Saudi Arabia. Following the incident, Pakistan is said to have issued a warning through military channels. Munir reportedly told Iranian officials that further attacks on Saudi territory could harm the oil arrangement and affect Pakistan’s efforts to maintain strong relations with Riyadh.
 
Pakistan has historically maintained close ties with Saudi Arabia while also keeping diplomatic channels open with Iran. Analysts say the alleged move reflects Islamabad’s attempt to balance relations with both regional powers.
 

Shadow Diplomacy Raises Questions

Diplomatic sources reportedly described the move as an example of “shadow diplomacy”, where unofficial talks are used to manage conflicts behind the scenes. However, some critics have questioned the alleged arrangement. They argued that using economic interests as a way to prevent attacks could create a dangerous precedent for regional security.
 
The reports also sparked speculation that other Gulf nations, including the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, may have explored similar arrangements with Iran. Officials from both countries, however, reportedly denied making any payments or secret deals.
 

No Official Confirmation From Governments

Until now, no government has confirmed the allegations publicly. Pakistan, Iran, and Saudi Arabia have remained silent on the reported backchannel discussions.
 
While the information has not been verified yet, it has added another layer to the complicated diplomatic situation in the Middle East. It has also shown the difficulty in which countries face when trying to safeguard their national interests amid rising tensions between major world powers.
You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Middle East War: Did Pakistan’s Asim Munir Broker Iran-Saudi Deal to Prevent Attacks on Riyadh?
Tags: home-hero-pos-3iranpakistansaudi arabia

RELATED News

Meet Kanishka Narayan, Bihar-Born MP Becomes UK’s First AI Minister in Andy Burnham’s Cabinet

Explained: Why India Faces 10% US Tariff While Other Economies Pay 12.5%

Why Trump Is Holding Iran Accountable For Houthi Attacks In The Red Sea

US, Saudi Arabia Sign Landmark Nuclear Deal- Why Is It Raising Global Concerns?

How Much Has US Spent On War Against Iran? US Defence Sec Pete Hegseth Reveals Inside Details

LATEST NEWS

Johnny Depp Returns To Hollywood With Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol; First Trailer Released

Is Lionel Messi Retiring From International Football? Here’s What We Know After Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Defeat

Young Adults Embrace Battle for the Broken Realms: A Fresh Fantasy That Redefines Indian Young Adult Fiction

New Delhi Metro Station Closed, No Interchange Facility Amid CJP Protest; Here’s When Services May Resume

Indiabulls Swings to Q1 Profit of Rs 141 Crore; Stock Climbs Nearly 5% as Realty Pipeline Expands

Northeast Medical Expansion Gathers Pace: Santiniketan Medical College & Hospital to Build Tripura’s Largest Private Multi-Specialty Hospital

Commonwealth Games 2026: First-Ever Braille, Tactile Medals Unveiled Ahead of Glasgow Showpiece

Who is Vijay Dahiya? Gujarat Titans Assistant Coach Mistaken For Ex-CJP Spokesperson Amid Delhi Protest Row

Under Chairman Sushil Kumar Singh, DPA Strengthens Fertilizer Handling with Faster Cargo Evacuation

AILET 2027 Notification Released: Check Exam Date, Application Details, Fee and How to Apply

Middle East War: Did Pakistan’s Asim Munir Broker Iran-Saudi Deal to Prevent Attacks on Riyadh?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Middle East War: Did Pakistan’s Asim Munir Broker Iran-Saudi Deal to Prevent Attacks on Riyadh?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Middle East War: Did Pakistan’s Asim Munir Broker Iran-Saudi Deal to Prevent Attacks on Riyadh?
Middle East War: Did Pakistan’s Asim Munir Broker Iran-Saudi Deal to Prevent Attacks on Riyadh?
Middle East War: Did Pakistan’s Asim Munir Broker Iran-Saudi Deal to Prevent Attacks on Riyadh?
Middle East War: Did Pakistan’s Asim Munir Broker Iran-Saudi Deal to Prevent Attacks on Riyadh?

QUICK LINKS