Mike Huckabee, Trump’s Israel Ambassador Pick, Seeks To Clarify Past Comments On Palestine

Mike Huckabee, President Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. ambassador to Israel, attempted to distance himself from his previous controversial remarks regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Mike Huckabee, President Donald Trump’s pick for U.S. ambassador to Israel, attempted to distance himself from his previous controversial remarks regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict during his confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill.

Emphasizing his role as a representative of the administration rather than his own beliefs, Huckabee assured lawmakers that he would prioritize Trump’s policies over his own views.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“I am not here to articulate or defend my own views or policies, but to present myself as one who will respect and represent the President whose overwhelming election by the people will hopefully give me the honor of serving as ambassador to the State of Israel,” Huckabee stated.

Scrutiny Over Past Comments

Huckabee, a staunch evangelical Christian and long-time advocate for Israel, was nominated shortly after Trump’s reelection, a period marked by the ongoing conflict in Gaza. While some Republican senators lauded his firm support for Israel, Democrats voiced concerns over his past statements, which have been criticized even by some pro-Israel groups as “extreme” and misaligned with U.S. foreign policy.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Among the most contentious points was Huckabee’s prior endorsement of Israel’s annexation of the West Bank, which would effectively incorporate the Palestinian population into Israel. During questioning, he refrained from reaffirming this stance, instead asserting that his duty would be to implement the president’s agenda rather than his own.

“If confirmed, it will be my responsibility to carry out the president’s priorities, not mine,” he responded when pressed by Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley.

Two-State Solution and Palestinian Identity

Huckabee’s views on the West Bank have long been a source of debate, particularly his preference for referring to the territory by its biblical names, “Judea and Samaria.” When asked by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) whether he still holds that position, Huckabee declined to give a definitive answer.

Perhaps most controversially, Huckabee has historically dismissed the notion of Palestinian identity, questioning the legitimacy of referring to the Arab descendants of British-controlled Palestine as “Palestinians.” This position contradicts decades of U.S. diplomatic efforts advocating for a two-state solution, a concept he has repeatedly opposed.

As the situation in Gaza remains volatile following the breakdown of a temporary ceasefire, Israeli officials have increasingly floated the possibility of reoccupying the territory—an idea firmly opposed by the Biden administration. Meanwhile, Trump has proposed U.S. involvement in Gaza’s future, sparking international criticism. Huckabee, for his part, sidestepped direct confirmation of Trump’s intentions, insisting that any displacement of Palestinians would only occur “unless it is for their safety.”

Opposition from Lawmakers and Jewish Groups

Even before his hearing, Huckabee faced significant resistance from Democrats and centrist Jewish organizations, who argued that his views run counter to both American interests and longstanding diplomatic norms.

“Huckabee’s positions are not the words of a thoughtful diplomat — they are the words of a provocateur whose views are far outside international consensus and contrary to the core bipartisan principles of American diplomacy,” stated Rep. Jerry Nadler, a senior Jewish Democrat.

Similarly, Jeremy Ben-Ami, president of the centrist pro-Israel group J Street, expressed concern that Huckabee’s nomination could jeopardize regional stability. “Mr. Huckabee’s embrace of annexation, extremist settlers, and fanatical Christian Zionism stands in stark contrast to the Jewish, democratic values held by the overwhelming majority of our community — and in stark contrast to Israel’s founding values of justice, equality, and peace.”

With the confirmation process ongoing, Huckabee’s ability to navigate these concerns while upholding the administration’s policies will be closely scrutinized by both supporters and critics alike.

ALSO READ: What is Signal? The Messaging App Trump’s National Security Team Used For Sensitive Information