Mike Jeffries, Ex-Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Arrested For Sex-Trafficking Young Men

Former Abercrombie & Fitch CEO Mike Jeffries and his British partner, Matthew Smith, have been arrested in connection with sex trafficking charges, according to reports. Along with the couple, an alleged intermediary has also been taken into custody.

The arrests were made on Tuesday morning, with the FBI and the prosecutor’s office set to provide further details at an upcoming press conference.

Legal representatives for Jeffries and Smith have not released any statement yet. Both men have previously denied any involvement in illegal activities.

The investigation by the FBI began last year after a BBC report uncovered accusations that Jeffries and Smith had sexually exploited men at gatherings held in their New York homes and various hotels worldwide. The report revealed a sophisticated network involving recruiters and a middleman who facilitated these events.

Brad Edwards, a civil attorney representing some of the alleged victims, confirmed the arrests. He stated that these developments mark a significant step toward justice for the individuals who had been victimized by the sex trafficking scheme, which had operated for years under the guise of Abercrombie & Fitch. Edwards credited both the BBC’s thorough investigative journalism and a lawsuit filed by his firm for leading to these arrests.

After the BBC’s initial investigation was published last year, Abercrombie & Fitch stated it had initiated an independent inquiry into the allegations raised.

Similar to Mr Jeffries and Mr Smith, the brand sought to have the civil lawsuit against it dismissed, arguing it had no awareness of “the alleged sex-trafficking operation” led by its former CEO, which it allegedly financed.

Earlier this year, a US court ruled that Abercrombie & Fitch must fund Mike Jeffries’ legal defense costs as he contests the civil accusations of sex trafficking and rape. The judge determined these allegations were connected to his corporate role after Jeffries sued the company for refusing to cover his legal expenses.

The company stated it refrains from commenting on legal matters. However, in its court defense submission, A&F indicated its current leadership team had not been informed of the allegations and then asserted the company “condemns the alleged behavior” by Mr Jeffries and others.

Mike Jeffries, born in 1944 or 1945, is an American businessman who served as the Chairman and CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch from 1992 to 2014. Under his leadership, the company transformed from a struggling retailer, losing $25 million annually, into a lifestyle brand generating $2 billion a year by 2006. However, this success was accompanied by controversy due to the use of semi-nude models in advertisements, racially and sexually insensitive slogans, and the brand’s focus on appealing to “cool kids.”

Jeffries, who was behind the bold and preppy branding of Abercrombie & Fitch, once suggested that not everyone was meant to wear their clothes, emphasizing the brand’s exclusivity. He acknowledged in an interview in 2006 that the company deliberately targeted a specific group of people. Since stepping down in December 2014, Jeffries has stayed out of the public eye, maintaining a private life.

