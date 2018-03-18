The United States has warned Pakistan to do more against Taliban, Haqqani Network, and other terrorist groups operating in the country. The officials added that Trump administration is likely to take unilateral measures if Islamabad failed to stop cross-border attacks from its soil. The Trump administration is also unhappy with Pakistan over its Afghanistan policy.

The United States has warned Pakistan to do more against Taliban and other terrorist groups operating in the country. The Trump administration added that Washington is ready to take independent measures if Islamabad doesn’t follow our instructions and failed to eradicate terrorism from its soil. The statement by Trump administration has comes following the meeting between Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and United State’s Vice President Mike Pence. After Abbasi request, the meeting between two leaders was held at US Naval Observatory.

The White House in a statement said, “Vice President Pence reiterated that President Trump’s request that the Pakistan government must do more to eradicate the continued presence of Taliban, Haqqani Network, and other terror groups opearting on their soil. Whoever challenges the US security will face stern unilateral measures. The White House added that they will continue to maintain stability in the South-Asian region. During the meeting which lasts for around 30-minute, Pence reiterated the need for immediate action from Pakistan to stop cross border attacks.

The Trump administration has shown their dissatifaction with Pakistan’s Afghanistan policy. The US officials added that no decisive actions have been taken by the Pakistan even 6 months after the re-announcement of our South Asia policy. The officials also warned the Pakistan that they can take own measures if no action against terrorists groups will be taken by South-Asian Islamic country.

We are also unhappy with the Pakistan’s policy on Aghanistan and President Donald Trump is continouly monitoring the situation in South-Asian region. Last year in August, the US adminsitrion had unveiled its new South Asia policy, which said that US will take strict meausres against Pakistan if it did not cooperate Pakistan in the fight against terrorism.

