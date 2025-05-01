Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, May 1, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to Exit US Administration After Signal Chat Controversy

Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to Exit US Administration After Signal Chat Controversy

Mike Waltz, Trump's national security advisor, is stepping down just weeks after a chat leak that sparked a storm within the administration.

Trump’s National Security Advisor Mike Waltz to Exit US Administration After Signal Chat Controversy

Mike Waltz, Trump's national security advisor, is stepping down just weeks after a chat leak that sparked a storm within the administration.


Mike Waltz, President Donald Trump’s national security advisor, is stepping down from his post just weeks after a communications mishap that sparked a storm within the administration, USA Today reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter. Deputy National Security Advisor Alex Wong is also set to depart, the report stated, citing the same source.

Waltz’s resignation comes just weeks after he accidentally invited journalist Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, into a private Signal chat used by senior national security officials to discuss U.S. plans for airstrikes in Yemen.

The incident came to light through a March 24 report published by The Atlantic, in which Goldberg detailed how he was mistakenly added to the secure group conversation. The chat reportedly included real-time discussions of U.S. airstrike plans against the Houthi militant movement in Yemen. In his exposé, Goldberg reported that Hegseth had sent messages specifying strike times by U.S. warplanes and drones.

On the day the article was published, Waltz took public responsibility. “We’re going to get to the bottom of it,” he told Laura Ingraham on Fox News, calling the incident “embarrassing.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The revelations sparked concerns over the handling of sensitive communications, although administration officials—including Waltz himself— denied that any classified information had been shared over the app.

Despite the administration’s insistence that no classified information had been disclosed, the revelations triggered bipartisan concern, and intelligence officials were subsequently grilled by lawmakers in both the House and Senate intelligence committees.

Trump initially defended Waltz, stating the episode was a “mistake” and declaring, “He’s not getting fired.” But pressure intensified after additional reports surfaced of a separate Signal group created by Hegseth, in which he allegedly shared sensitive military information with his wife and brother.

Earlier this week, The Atlantic published screenshots of that second chat showing Hegseth detailing specific strike times and delivery methods, despite his repeated public denials of sharing classified war plans.

Waltz remained defiant up until news of his exit broke. “No locations. No sources & methods. NO WAR PLANS,” he recently posted on X.

Waltz, a former Green Beret and congressman from Florida, was brought into the Trump administration during its second term to bring a seasoned military perspective to the president’s foreign policy team.

No official statement was released by the White House regarding Waltz or Wong’s resignation at the time of writing this report, and it remains unclear who will be tapped to fill the key national security roles.

ALSO READ: DOGE-Driven Job Cuts Accounted For Over 281,450 Layoffs In the US This Year: Report

Filed under

Mike Waltz Signal chat Leak US National Security Advisor

Azad Samaj Party-Kanshi R

Centre May Roll Back Caste Census Promise After Bihar Polls, Says Chandrashekhar Azad
Mike Waltz’s resignatio

Mike Waltz Reported to Step Down After Signal Chat Leak — Who Will Replace Him?
newsx

Vijay Issues Emotional Appeal To Fans: ‘Don’t Follow My Van, It Scares Me’
newsx

BSF Recovers Two Pakistani Drones In Punjab, Foils Major Terror Plot In Amritsar
newsx

Indian Flags Soar In London As Diaspora Condemns Terrorism, Supports India
newsx

EAM S. Jaishankar Meets Indonesian Culture Minister At WAVES 2025, Thanks For Pahalgam Attack Support
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Centre May Roll Back Caste Census Promise After Bihar Polls, Says Chandrashekhar Azad

Centre May Roll Back Caste Census Promise After Bihar Polls, Says Chandrashekhar Azad

Mike Waltz Reported to Step Down After Signal Chat Leak — Who Will Replace Him?

Mike Waltz Reported to Step Down After Signal Chat Leak — Who Will Replace Him?

Vijay Issues Emotional Appeal To Fans: ‘Don’t Follow My Van, It Scares Me’

Vijay Issues Emotional Appeal To Fans: ‘Don’t Follow My Van, It Scares Me’

BSF Recovers Two Pakistani Drones In Punjab, Foils Major Terror Plot In Amritsar

BSF Recovers Two Pakistani Drones In Punjab, Foils Major Terror Plot In Amritsar

Indian Flags Soar In London As Diaspora Condemns Terrorism, Supports India

Indian Flags Soar In London As Diaspora Condemns Terrorism, Supports India

Entertainment

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of Rabbits, Wild Boar, Monitor Lizard, And Porcupine

Who Is Chhaya Kadam? Laapataa Ladies Actress Faces Probe For Revealing She Ate Meat Of

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into Madness, Love And The Power Of Purpose

Retro Movie Review: Is This Suriya’s Comeback Or Career High? Karthik Subbaraj’s Bold Journey Into

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I Lose One, Money Goes To My Kids

T**ticles Insured For $10 Million, Nick Cannon Calls His ‘Balls’ Most Valuable Asset: If I

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations Here

Tony Awards 2025: From George Clooney To Nicole Scherzinger, Check The Full List Of Nominations

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

What Did Jackie Shroff Say About Pakistani Celebrities Getting Blocked On Instagram India?

Lifestyle

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After