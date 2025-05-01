Mike Waltz, Trump's national security advisor, is stepping down just weeks after a chat leak that sparked a storm within the administration.

Mike Waltz, President Donald Trump’s national security advisor, is stepping down from his post just weeks after a communications mishap that sparked a storm within the administration, USA Today reported on Thursday, citing a source familiar with the matter. Deputy National Security Advisor Alex Wong is also set to depart, the report stated, citing the same source.

Waltz’s resignation comes just weeks after he accidentally invited journalist Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, into a private Signal chat used by senior national security officials to discuss U.S. plans for airstrikes in Yemen.

The incident came to light through a March 24 report published by The Atlantic, in which Goldberg detailed how he was mistakenly added to the secure group conversation. The chat reportedly included real-time discussions of U.S. airstrike plans against the Houthi militant movement in Yemen. In his exposé, Goldberg reported that Hegseth had sent messages specifying strike times by U.S. warplanes and drones.

On the day the article was published, Waltz took public responsibility. “We’re going to get to the bottom of it,” he told Laura Ingraham on Fox News, calling the incident “embarrassing.”

The revelations sparked concerns over the handling of sensitive communications, although administration officials—including Waltz himself— denied that any classified information had been shared over the app.

Despite the administration’s insistence that no classified information had been disclosed, the revelations triggered bipartisan concern, and intelligence officials were subsequently grilled by lawmakers in both the House and Senate intelligence committees.

Trump initially defended Waltz, stating the episode was a “mistake” and declaring, “He’s not getting fired.” But pressure intensified after additional reports surfaced of a separate Signal group created by Hegseth, in which he allegedly shared sensitive military information with his wife and brother.

Earlier this week, The Atlantic published screenshots of that second chat showing Hegseth detailing specific strike times and delivery methods, despite his repeated public denials of sharing classified war plans.

Waltz remained defiant up until news of his exit broke. “No locations. No sources & methods. NO WAR PLANS,” he recently posted on X.

Waltz, a former Green Beret and congressman from Florida, was brought into the Trump administration during its second term to bring a seasoned military perspective to the president’s foreign policy team.

No official statement was released by the White House regarding Waltz or Wong’s resignation at the time of writing this report, and it remains unclear who will be tapped to fill the key national security roles.

