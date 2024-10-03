Milei Rejects Law Amid Massive Support for State Universities’ Funding

Argentine President Javier Milei has sparked widespread protests by vetoing a law that would have boosted funding for state universities

Argentine President Javier Milei has sparked widespread protests by vetoing a law that would have boosted funding for state universities, just hours after thousands of Argentines took to the streets in support of higher education. The controversial move, which affects the salaries of university staff and funding for institutions, has ignited public anger and reinforced opposition to Milei’s economic policies.

Milei’s Veto and its Rationale

In a decree published early Thursday morning, Milei vetoed a law that had been passed by both chambers of Congress. The legislation aimed to increase financial support for public universities and raise the salaries of teachers and staff to combat Argentina’s skyrocketing inflation.

“It is appropriate for the National Executive branch to resort to the constitutional tool of a total veto of the legislative initiative that it has been referred,” the decree stated. It further noted that the law had been returned to Congress for further consideration.

Milei, who identifies as an “anarcho-capitalist,” has consistently vowed to slash public spending, which he blames for Argentina’s chronic inflation and budget deficits. His decision to veto the university funding law is part of a broader austerity plan aimed at reducing government expenditure. He described the salary increases for university staff as “unjustified” and labeled lawmakers who supported the bill as “fiscal degenerates.”

Nationwide Protests in Support of Education

Milei’s veto came just hours after massive student-led protests took place across Argentina, with demonstrators rallying in defense of the country’s public university system. Thousands gathered in Buenos Aires and other cities, demanding the preservation of state funding for higher education.

The demonstration, dubbed the ‘Marcha Federal Universitaria,’ is the second large-scale protest in six months against Milei’s education policies. Protesters expressed their opposition to the government’s cuts to free university education and demanded that the funding law be enacted.

In Buenos Aires, a huge crowd filled the Plaza del Congreso, waving placards and chanting slogans. One protester held up a sign featuring Mafalda, a beloved Argentine cartoon character known for her rebellious spirit, with the caption: “No to vetoing university funding!” Another sign read: “Education cannot be vetoed, education must be respected.”

Speakers Voice Concerns Over Future of Public Education

At the rally, several speakers voiced their concerns over the impact of Milei’s policies on Argentina’s education system. Piera Fernández, president of the Argentine University Federation, delivered a powerful speech calling for the preservation of state funding for universities.

“Cuts seriously affect Argentina’s scientific and technological system,” Fernández warned, adding that “excellence in academic training” was at risk. She concluded with a direct appeal to the president: “Students from all over Argentina are asking you, in a cry for help to save the system: enact the University Financing Law!”

Among the demonstrators was Ana Hoqui, a 30-year-old psychology graduate who traveled from a village 400 kilometers from Buenos Aires. She explained her personal connection to the public university system, saying, “My parents sacrificed a lot so that I could come and study at the University of Buenos Aires (UBA). I could never have trained without the free, public university system. That’s why I came to defend it, because I feel it’s in danger.”

Milei’s Spending Cuts and Public Outcry

Since coming to power, Milei’s government has made significant cuts to public spending, which he argues are necessary to stabilize Argentina’s economy. While inflation has declined in recent months, his austerity measures have led to a sharp rise in poverty, with more than half of the population affected in the first six months of his presidency.

The vetoed law would have granted universities regular funding increases to account for inflation, which reached an alarming 236 percent in August. The law also sought to raise the salaries of university staff, whose wages have been eroded by the country’s economic crisis.

Opposition to Milei’s austerity measures has been growing, and his veto of the university funding law has further fueled public discontent. A two-thirds majority in Congress could still override his veto, but with Milei’s party in the minority, the fate of the bill remains uncertain.

Support from Political and Labor Leaders

The protests have garnered widespread support from various political and labor groups. Former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, ex-economy minister Sergio Massa, and former Buenos Aires City mayor Horacio Rodríguez Larreta all expressed solidarity with the protesters, either through public appearances or social media posts.

The Confederación General del Trabajo (CGT), Argentina’s largest labor union, also backed the protests. The union joined the demonstrations in defense of public education and called for the government to protect the country’s university system.

Controversial Meeting with Jordan Belfort

While the protests were unfolding, Milei made headlines for a different reason. He met with Jordan Belfort, the infamous Wall Street trader whose life of corruption and excess was portrayed in Martin Scorsese’s “The Wolf of Wall Street.” Belfort shared a photo of their meeting on social media, captioning it, “Two passionate advocates for free markets and individual liberty.”

The timing of the meeting, given the protests and growing public opposition, drew criticism from many, who saw it as a tone-deaf gesture in the midst of widespread unrest.

