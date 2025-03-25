Chinese President Xi Jinping’s relatives continue to control millions of dollars in financial investments and business ventures, according to a recent report from the US.

Since taking office in 2012, President Xi has spearheaded an extensive anti-corruption campaign aimed at eradicating misconduct within the Communist Party. Targeting both high-ranking “tigers” and low-ranking “flies,” the initiative has led to the investigation and punishment of hundreds of thousands of officials, RFA reported.

However, while Xi has positioned himself as a staunch opponent of corruption, questions have emerged regarding the financial activities of his own relatives.

Political Influence and Family Wealth

The ODNI report highlighted that despite Xi’s efforts to crack down on corruption, his family members have retained substantial financial interests, possibly leveraging their political connections for economic gains.

“Their high-ranking positions could have provided them with access to privileged information, and both private and state-run enterprise activities might have benefited family investments due to their associations with people in political authority,” the ODNI stated, as quoted by RFA.

This assertion underscores the broader issue of political influence being used to advance business interests. While Xi has sought to present himself as a reformer, the report suggests that nepotism and corruption remain embedded within the political system, benefiting those with close ties to the leadership.

Systemic Corruption and Limited Oversight

According to the ODNI report, China’s centralized power structure, lack of independent oversight, and minimal accountability—particularly at the provincial level—contribute to ongoing corruption. These systemic flaws create opportunities for government officials to amass wealth significantly beyond their official salaries, with estimates indicating earnings through illicit means could be four to six times higher.

“Higher-ranking officials, who enjoy greater access to state assets, gain the most from bribery and illicit financial transactions,” the ODNI reported. This advantage is particularly evident among members of China’s National People’s Congress (NPC), RFA noted.

The National People’s Congress: A Gateway to Wealth

The ODNI report also shed light on the financial incentives associated with NPC membership. While officially a legislative body, the NPC primarily serves as a symbolic institution rather than an independent decision-making entity.

“The potential advantages of NPC membership encourage individuals to incur substantial costs to join, often through bribes, and to accept bribes while serving or even after their term to facilitate business transactions,” the ODNI stated, as reported by RFA.

Rather than being a purely legislative role, NPC membership is often viewed as a prestigious status symbol, providing access to privileged government information and lucrative business opportunities. This, the report suggests, reinforces the cycle of corruption and wealth accumulation among China’s political elite.

While Xi’s anti-corruption campaign has led to the removal of many officials, the report indicates that deep-rooted issues persist, raising questions about the effectiveness and impartiality of his efforts.

