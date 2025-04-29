Milwaukee Judge Suspended Amid Allegations Of Aiding Man Wanted By Immigration Authorities

The court announced on Tuesday that Dugan will not carry out her judicial duties for the time being. The decision, they said, was made to uphold public trust in the state’s legal system during the ongoing legal process.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has suspended Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah Dugan following federal allegations that she aided a man wanted by immigration authorities.

The court announced on Tuesday that Dugan will not carry out her judicial duties for the time being. The decision, they said, was made to uphold public trust in the state’s legal system during the ongoing legal process.

Federal Charges and Court’s Rationale

According to a brief two-page order, the court stated its suspension of Dugan was self-initiated and not based on any external request. The order emphasized protecting the judiciary’s integrity while criminal proceedings are underway.

“It is ordered … that Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Hannah C. Dugan is temporarily prohibited from exercising the powers of a circuit court judge in the state of Wisconsin, effective the date of this order and until further order of the court,” the justices wrote.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Dugan is facing two serious charges: concealing a person to hinder discovery or arrest, and obstructing or impeding a proceeding. She was taken into custody by the FBI last Friday at the Milwaukee County Courthouse.

A reserve judge has already stepped in to handle her caseload.

Escorting the Defendant and Challenging Agents

The incident centers on an alleged attempt by Dugan to help a man, Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, avoid arrest by federal immigration agents.

According to investigators, her clerk was told that ICE agents were present in the courthouse, and this was quickly relayed to Dugan. The FBI affidavit says she reacted with anger, described the situation as “absurd,” and exited the courtroom to her chambers.

She and another judge reportedly approached the ICE officers in what witnesses described as a “confrontational, angry demeanor.”

After questioning the validity of the arrest warrant, Dugan directed the agents to speak with the chief judge. The affidavit then claims she returned to her courtroom and told Flores-Ruiz and his attorney, “wait, come with me,” before guiding them through a private jury door.

This route is typically used only by deputies, jurors, staff, and defendants already in custody — never by defense lawyers or free individuals, according to the affidavit.

Despite her efforts, Flores-Ruiz was captured outside the courthouse following a foot chase.

Political Fallout and Legal Team

Dugan’s arrest has ignited political tensions, especially among Democrats who argue the case is part of a broader attempt by the Trump-era federal apparatus to intimidate judges.

Protesters gathered outside the FBI office in Milwaukee over the weekend to express their opposition to her arrest.

Her legal team includes some high-profile names. Along with attorney Craig Mastantuono, Dugan is represented by Paul Clement, a well-known conservative lawyer, and Steve Biskupic, a former U.S. attorney under President George W. Bush.

Dugan’s arraignment is scheduled for May 15.

ALSO READ: US Seeks To Ease Kashmir Tensions: Diplomatic Engagement With India And Pakistan