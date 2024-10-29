Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Minor Making TikTok Video On Railway Track Escapes Death In Bangladesh, Video Goes Viral

A heart-wrenching video of a minor boy being hit by a train while attempting to record a TikTok video on track in Bangladesh has gone viral on social media platforms.

A heart-wrenching video of a minor boy being hit by a train while attempting to record a TikTok video on track in Bangladesh has gone viral on social media platforms. The incident is reported to be from October 24, when a 14-year-old boy, in a group, was recording a video on Rangpur’s Singimara Bridge track.

The chilling video captured the exact moment when the boy was hit by a speeding train when his friend was recording the video. While the rest boys in his group were slightly distant from the track, he was close, making him the only target in the accident. The camera which continued capturing the ordeal, shows other boys running away from the track in shock.

The video has been widely shared on social media platform X. The video was uploaded by a Bangladeshi user ‘Son of Bengal'(in Bangla language). The user shared the video with a caption which read, “While making Tiktok / selfie a train accident happened at Rangpurs Singimara Bridge. I urge kids to have some sanity while doing so.”

Netizens react 

The video has been viewed by over 7.74 lakh people along with nearly 4,000 likes, and 800 reposts. The video has, since then, been shared by various other handles. The post has garnered various reactions among them one user said, “How people have gone mad because of this reel, they neither think about their parents nor about themselves.” Another user asked, “Is the kid dead?”, to which the user who shared the video replied, “Injured”.

Also Read: Delhi-NCR Breathing Pollution, Despite Ban In Crackers, Survey Reveals 18% Residents To Burst Crackers

Filed under

Bangladesh video minor making TikTok Video viral video
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Nagpur Police Nab Suspect Behind Bomb Threat Hoaxes Targeting Airlines

Nagpur Police Nab Suspect Behind Bomb Threat Hoaxes Targeting Airlines

Bitcoin Tops $71,000 For First Time Since June As US Election Nears

Bitcoin Tops $71,000 For First Time Since June As US Election Nears

Did Ballon d’Or Take A Dig At Vinicius Jr Over Boycott Act?

Did Ballon d’Or Take A Dig At Vinicius Jr Over Boycott Act?

Australian PM Albanese Faces Scrutiny Over Allegations of Seeking Free Qantas Flight Upgrades

Australian PM Albanese Faces Scrutiny Over Allegations of Seeking Free Qantas Flight Upgrades

Entertainment

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Why Did Ratan Tata Borrow Money From Amitabh Bachchan?

Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Said On Breakup Rumours with Malaika Arora

Here’s What Arjun Kapoor Said On Breakup Rumours with Malaika Arora

When Is Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s Jumanji 3 Releasing? Know All About Cast

When Is Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s Jumanji 3 Releasing? Know All About Cast

New Squid Game Set In America? David Fincher To Lead New Netflix Series- Deets Inside!

New Squid Game Set In America? David Fincher To Lead New Netflix Series- Deets Inside!

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit And Triptii Dimri?

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: How Much Is Kartik Aaryan Getting Paid As Compared To Vidya Balan,

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Rachel Scott for Diotima Wins Big at the 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Saudi Arabia Opens Sindalah Island, Its First Luxury Tourism Destination On The Red Sea

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Blackpink’s Jisoo Joins Tommy Hilfiger as Brand Ambassador, Brings K-Pop Style to American Fashion

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Myntra’s Best Dhamakedar Deals, Up To 50% Off On Luxury Perfumes And More

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox