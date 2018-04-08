After meeting Pope Francis in the Vatican, a 26-year-old Pakistani Christian from capital city Karachi said the leader of world's Catholics told me that he is praying for peace in Pakistan. Expressing his views on social media website Facebook, Daniel Bashir said I told Pope that minorities are oppressed in Pakistan, but we are happy here. He added that our Bible tells us that we should pray for people who hate us. There are about 2% Christians in Pakistan, around 13 lakh.

In what clearly reflects the negligence of rights in the south-Asian Islamic Republic, a selfie of Pakistan’s boy with Pope Francis has gone viral on the Internet. Daniel Bashir, a Christian, who met the leader of world’s Catholics last month in the Vatican, writing his views on social media website Facebook said that Pope told me that was praying for peace. Bashir captioned his image with Pope – My heart is full of happiness. Bashir added, “He was very happy to see the ajrak. I also met him personally later and gifted him a blanket. The 26-year old from Pakistan’s Karachi posed with the pontiff, which can be seen with the shawl hang over his shoulders.

Bashir added that he had a discussion with Pope on the treatment of religious minorities in Pakistan. In the recent times, attacks on the people belong to minorities have increased. Bashir said, “I consider myself safe in Karachi but it is painful to see the incidents with Christians and minorities.” There are about 2% Christians in Pakistan. He added, “Our Bible tells us that we should pray for people who hate us. I will present myself to become a priest and join a seminary in June.” According to the Pakistan government’s National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), in 2012, the population of registered religious minorities in Pakistan was around 30 lakh which consists more than 14 lakh Hindus, about 13 lakh Christians.

ALSO READ: What we said will be true if Justice Gogoi doesn’t become next CJI: Justice Chelameswar

Various reports in the recent times have suggested that minorities in Pakistan don’t get equal rights as the majority. The USCIRF annual report suggested that the government of Pakistan continues to engage in and tolerate systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of freedom of religion or relief.

ALSO READ: IPL 2018 Delhi Daredevils vs Kings XI Punjab LIVE: After Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul departs as Boult brings an end to a spectacular innings

ALSO READ: Even RPF constable not safe! Husband throws acid on wife in UP’s Muzaffarnagar for giving birth to girl child

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App