Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 30, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Miracle Amidst Mayhem: Thai Woman Delivers Baby Girl In Myanmar Amidst Earthquake Chaos

Miracle Amidst Mayhem: Thai Woman Delivers Baby Girl In Myanmar Amidst Earthquake Chaos

In the midst of Friday's powerful earthquake, a Thai woman found herself in an extraordinary situation—giving birth while being evacuated from a hospital.

In the midst of Friday’s powerful earthquake, a Thai woman found herself in an extraordinary situation—giving birth while being evacuated from a hospital.

The massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake, centered in Myanmar, sent tremors as far as Bangkok, Thailand, causing buildings to sway and prompting immediate evacuations. Patients at the Police General Hospital were rushed to safer locations as medical staff worked tirelessly amidst the chaos.

A Birth Amidst Tremors

Kanthong Saenmuangshin, 36, had arrived at the hospital for a routine check-up when the earthquake struck. As the ground trembled beneath her, she unexpectedly went into labor. Medical staff quickly began escorting her down five flights of stairs when her waters broke, heightening fears that she might give birth right there on the stairwell.

“I was telling my baby, don’t come out yet,” Kanthong recalled.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Despite the urgency of the situation, she was placed on a hospital bed as staff surrounded her to assist with the delivery. Moments later, amidst the ongoing tremors and chaos, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

A Husband’s Absence and a Mother’s Relief

At the time of the birth, Kanthong’s husband was at work and unable to reach the hospital in time to witness the arrival of their daughter. However, his absence did not overshadow the immense relief and joy that followed the birth.

“It was all a shock to me too,” she admitted, still processing the surreal experience.

As the ground finally settled, Kanthong held her newborn daughter, finding comfort and happiness in her presence. The couple has lovingly nicknamed her “Mink.” Though they have yet to decide on her full official name, they have chosen not to incorporate any reference to the earthquake.

ALSO READ: FDA’s Top Vaccine Official Quits, Slams Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Spreading ‘Misinformation’ on Vaccines

 

Filed under

bangkok Myanmar Earthquake Police General Hospital Thai Woman Thailand Thailand earthquake Thailand Earthquake Birth

newsx

Miracle Amidst Mayhem: Thai Woman Delivers Baby Girl In Myanmar Amidst Earthquake Chaos
Delhi Zoo has put in plac

Delhi Zoo’s ‘Fruit Ice Cube’ And ‘Sprinklers’ Plan For Summer 2025 To Keep Animals Cool
newsx

FDA’s Top Vaccine Official Quits, Slams Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Spreading ‘Misinformation’ on Vaccines
A Michigan couple has bee

How Did A Michigan Couple’s Vacation Land Them In Prison?
newsx

Thailand Unveils Robotic Mules To Assist Rescue Teams In Bangkok Emergencies
UP government, under the

UP Government Bans Sale Of Meat Within 500m Of Religious Places
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Delhi Zoo’s ‘Fruit Ice Cube’ And ‘Sprinklers’ Plan For Summer 2025 To Keep Animals Cool

Delhi Zoo’s ‘Fruit Ice Cube’ And ‘Sprinklers’ Plan For Summer 2025 To Keep Animals Cool

FDA’s Top Vaccine Official Quits, Slams Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Spreading ‘Misinformation’ on Vaccines

FDA’s Top Vaccine Official Quits, Slams Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for Spreading ‘Misinformation’ on Vaccines

How Did A Michigan Couple’s Vacation Land Them In Prison?

How Did A Michigan Couple’s Vacation Land Them In Prison?

Thailand Unveils Robotic Mules To Assist Rescue Teams In Bangkok Emergencies

Thailand Unveils Robotic Mules To Assist Rescue Teams In Bangkok Emergencies

UP Government Bans Sale Of Meat Within 500m Of Religious Places

UP Government Bans Sale Of Meat Within 500m Of Religious Places

Entertainment

Trisha Krishnan’s Cryptic Post Sparks Engagement Rumors – What Is The Truth?

Trisha Krishnan’s Cryptic Post Sparks Engagement Rumors – What Is The Truth?

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Second Single Promo Released, Full Song To Drop On Sunday

Ajith’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Second Single Promo Released, Full Song To Drop On Sunday

Get Ready For A Spooky Ride: ‘Bhootnii’ Trailer Featuring Sanjay Dutt And Mouni Roy Unveiled!

Get Ready For A Spooky Ride: ‘Bhootnii’ Trailer Featuring Sanjay Dutt And Mouni Roy Unveiled!

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career; Says ‘He Loves It’ | Watch

Bonnie Blue, Who Slept With 1,000 Men, Reveals What Her Dad Thinks Of Her Career;

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans Wanting For More

BTS’ Biggest Hits Reimagines As Lullabies Has The Army In Tears; Dynamite Lullaby Leaves Fans

Lifestyle

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Made It To That Goa Trip! But Did You Know This About Goa’s History?

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok That Will Not Take Up Your Entire Day

Traveling With An Itinerary But Have Time To Spare? Here Are 6 Activities In Bangkok

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Horoscope Today: A Good Day For The Pisces And Scorpio; Leos To Get Some Advice

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock

Can A Town Clock Lead To Prague’s Doom? All About Orloj- The Cursed Clock