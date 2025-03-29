Miracle Amidst Mayhem: Thai Woman Delivers Baby Girl In Myanmar Amidst Earthquake Chaos

In the midst of Friday's powerful earthquake, a Thai woman found herself in an extraordinary situation—giving birth while being evacuated from a hospital.

The massive 7.7 magnitude earthquake, centered in Myanmar, sent tremors as far as Bangkok, Thailand, causing buildings to sway and prompting immediate evacuations. Patients at the Police General Hospital were rushed to safer locations as medical staff worked tirelessly amidst the chaos.

A Birth Amidst Tremors

Kanthong Saenmuangshin, 36, had arrived at the hospital for a routine check-up when the earthquake struck. As the ground trembled beneath her, she unexpectedly went into labor. Medical staff quickly began escorting her down five flights of stairs when her waters broke, heightening fears that she might give birth right there on the stairwell.

“I was telling my baby, don’t come out yet,” Kanthong recalled.

Despite the urgency of the situation, she was placed on a hospital bed as staff surrounded her to assist with the delivery. Moments later, amidst the ongoing tremors and chaos, she gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

A Husband’s Absence and a Mother’s Relief

At the time of the birth, Kanthong’s husband was at work and unable to reach the hospital in time to witness the arrival of their daughter. However, his absence did not overshadow the immense relief and joy that followed the birth.

“It was all a shock to me too,” she admitted, still processing the surreal experience.

As the ground finally settled, Kanthong held her newborn daughter, finding comfort and happiness in her presence. The couple has lovingly nicknamed her “Mink.” Though they have yet to decide on her full official name, they have chosen not to incorporate any reference to the earthquake.

