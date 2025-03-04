Home
Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Mirrors Removed From School Toilets To Curb Disruptions

A school in England has stirred debate by removing all mirrors from its toilets, arguing that students were spending excessive time in them.

Mirrors Removed From School Toilets To Curb Disruptions


A school in England has stirred debate by removing all mirrors from its toilets, arguing that students were spending excessive time in them.

William Farr Comprehensive School in Welton implemented this decision after observing that students frequently gathered in large groups in the toilets, affecting punctuality and creating discomfort for others.

“Mirrors can encourage students to spend too much time in the toilets, often in large groups, which can make some children feel uncomfortable,” said Grant Edgar, the school’s headteacher, as reported by the BBC.

Mixed Reactions from Parents and Students

The move has received mixed reactions from parents, with some calling it “extreme” and “unnecessary”.

“They’re just mirrors, aren’t they? We have mirrors at home, why can’t we have them in school?” questioned one parent, expressing frustration over the decision.

To accommodate students who may need a mirror for medical reasons, the school has arranged for portable mirrors to be available at the reception upon request.

Growing Trend Among Schools?

This is not the first time a school has removed mirrors from bathrooms. In January 2024, a middle school in North Carolina took a similar step after noticing students using restrooms to record TikTok videos, disrupting valuable class time.

In 2023, Christopher Whitehead Language College in Worcester replaced mirrors in girls’ toilets with posters warning about the negative effects of make-up, labeling it a “harmful drug” that made women feel insecure.

The Bigger Debate: Discipline vs. Student Needs

While schools cite discipline, punctuality, and student well-being as reasons for such policies, critics argue that removing mirrors is an overreaction. The debate continues on whether such measures truly improve student behavior or simply create unnecessary restrictions.

