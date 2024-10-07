Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas 2024, Emma Brungardt, Killed In Car Crash

The accident occurred while Brungardt and her teammates were traveling in a pickup truck driven by an unidentified 18-year-old.

Emma Brungardt, the 2024 Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas, lost her life in a car accident on Friday night, October 4, in rural Kansas. The 19-year-old, a sophomore at Colby Community College, was an equine management and production major. Along with her, five other members of her college’s equestrian team were injured in the crash.

According to local authorities, the accident occurred while Brungardt and her teammates were traveling in a pickup truck driven by an unidentified 18-year-old. The Kansas Highway Patrol’s crash report indicated that the driver was heading south when they lost control of the vehicle, veering between a Y-intersection and hitting a tree row. The impact caused the vehicle to overturn.

While Emma Brungardt was pronounced dead at the scene, her teammates, including the driver, sustained minor injuries. They were immediately transported to Citizens Medical Center in Colby, Kansas, for treatment.

A Rising Star Gone Too Soon

Emma Brungardt was not just a talented equestrian, but a beloved figure in the rodeo community. The Colby Community College Rodeo Team honored her memory in a heartfelt Facebook post, remembering her as a positive and uplifting presence. “Emma was a sweet soul who picked up other people and always had a positive attitude. Her light will live on in and around the rodeo arena,” the post read. The team also shared their grief, praying for all families affected by the accident.

The Miss Rodeo Kansas Pageant also paid tribute to their reigning Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas. In a Facebook post, they expressed their condolences, writing, “Emma was a true gem and horsewoman who embodied what it meant to be a rodeo queen, always going above and beyond what was expected of her.” The pageant community mourned the loss of her infectious smile and vibrant personality, urging everyone to keep her family and friends in their thoughts during this difficult time.

Emma Brungardt was attending Colby Community College on a scholarship, where she was part of the college’s rodeo team. She competed in multiple events, including goat tying, breakaway roping, and team roping. Her passion for equestrian sports and her dedication to the rodeo community earned her the title of Miss Teen Rodeo Kansas 2024, a role in which she thrived.

MUST READ: Use Of Suicide Capsule Suspended Amid Criminal Investigation After U.S. Woman’s Death