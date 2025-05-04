Missile from Yemen Halts Flights at Israel’s Ben-Gurion Airport Ahead of Key Vote on Gaza War

A missile fired by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on Sunday triggered chaos and briefly suspended all flights and commuter traffic at Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport, just hours before senior Israeli ministers were scheduled to vote on expanding military operations in Gaza

A missile fired by Iranian-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen on Sunday triggered chaos and briefly suspended all flights and commuter traffic at Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport, just hours before senior Israeli ministers were scheduled to vote on expanding military operations in Gaza, The Associated Press reported. According to the report, the missile impact created a plume of smoke and sent passengers scrambling for cover. Air raid sirens blared across multiple parts of the country, and footage broadcast by Israeli media showed panic in the airport terminal.

The projectile landed in a field near an airport access road, leaving a deep crater and scattering dirt across the nearby area, the report said. It remains unclear whether the strike was caused by the missile itself, its fragments, or an Israeli air defense interceptor.

Houthis Claim Responsibility

Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree, military spokesperson for the Houthi rebels, said in a video statement that the group had “fired a hypersonic ballistic missile at the airport,” as reported by AP. The Houthis, who have repeatedly targetted Israel since the Gaza conflict began on October 7, 2023, claim to act in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Israeli police confirmed that air, road and rail services were suspended following the attack, though normal operations resumed roughly an hour later. Magen David Adom, Israel’s paramedic service, reported that four people were lightly wounded.

Israel Vows Retaliation

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a sharp warning, reportedly saying, “Whoever harms us, we will harm them sevenfold.” Israel has previously retaliated against Houthi missile attacks with strikes on targets in Yemen. In March, the US also launched a campaign of airstrikes against the Houthis in coordination with Israel.

Security Cabinet to Vote on Expanding Gaza Offensive

The missile strike came just ahead of a key vote by Israel’s security cabinet on whether to intensify the ongoing military campaign in Gaza. An Israeli official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the publication that the meeting was scheduled for Sunday evening.

A military official also confirmed that thousands of reservists were being called up in preparation for an operation in the Palestinian territory.

Speaking on Israeli Army Radio, far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he supported a “powerful” expansion of the war effort. “We need to increase the intensity and continue until we achieve total victory. We must win a total victory,” he reportedly said, calling for strikes on Gaza’s “food and electricity supplies,” per AP.

As part of its pressure campaign against Hamas, Israel halted the entry of goods into Gaza in early March, further worsening what humanitarian agencies describe as the worst crisis in the enclave since the war began. Reports suggest that the Gaza Strip, home to more than 2.3 million people, has been reeling under siege conditions, with limited access to essential supplies, electricity and clean water.

