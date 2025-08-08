Modi Calls Putin to Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Boost India-Russia Relations Amid Trump Tariff Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, focusing on the long-drawn conflict in Ukraine and the state of bilateral relations between the two nations.

The conversation occurred amid the global trade uncertainty following US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements.

Modi-Putin Conversation

According to an official statement, Putin briefed Modi on the latest developments in the war. Modi reiterated India’s consistent stance of advocating a peaceful resolution to the crisis and thanked Putin for his detailed assessment of the situation.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

The two leaders reviewed progress in the India-Russia “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” agreeing to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.

During the conversation, Modi invited Putin to visit India later this year for the upcoming 23rd Annual Bilateral Summit. The visit, once finalised, is anticipated to inject fresh momentum into collaborations in trade, defence, and energy.

Taking his official social media handle, PM Modi wrote, “Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year.”

ALSO READ: Vladimir Putin to Visit India by End of 2025, NSA Ajit Doval Confirms