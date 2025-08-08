LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan PM Modi Celebrates Rakhi Mahatma Gandhi Himanta Biswa Sarma gaza Butch Wilmore Karbala japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Modi Calls Putin to Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Boost India-Russia Relations Amid Trump Tariff Row

Modi Calls Putin to Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Boost India-Russia Relations Amid Trump Tariff Row

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, focusing on the long-drawn conflict in Ukraine and the state of bilateral relations between the two nations.

Credit - X@narendramodi
Credit - X@narendramodi

Published By: Moumi Majumdar
Published: August 8, 2025 19:02:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, focusing on the long-drawn conflict in Ukraine and the state of bilateral relations between the two nations.

The conversation occurred amid the global trade uncertainty following US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements.

Modi-Putin Conversation

According to an official statement, Putin briefed Modi on the latest developments in the war. Modi reiterated India’s consistent stance of advocating a peaceful resolution to the crisis and thanked Putin for his detailed assessment of the situation.

Strengthening Strategic Partnership

The two leaders reviewed progress in the India-Russia “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership,” agreeing to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.

During the conversation, Modi invited Putin to visit India later this year for the upcoming 23rd Annual Bilateral Summit. The visit, once finalised, is anticipated to inject fresh momentum into collaborations in trade, defence, and energy.

Taking his official social media handle, PM Modi wrote, “Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year.”

ALSO READ:  Vladimir Putin to Visit India by End of 2025, NSA Ajit Doval Confirms

Tags: Modi Calls PutinPM Modi Calls Putinrussian president vladimir putin

RELATED News

YSRCP Slams Chandrababu’s “Fabricated Liquor Scam” as Political Vendetta.
Project Mann: Mental Health Support Provided To Over 75,000 Personnel By CISF’s Project
‘We Were Lucky..’: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh Describes How They Took Care Of The ‘Ghost of Balakot’
This European Nation Sees Sharp Rise In Afghan Women Asylum Seekers Amid Taliban Repression
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties

LATEST NEWS

Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Emilie Kiser’s Son Tripped And Fell In Pool, Reveals New Report: Unsupervised For More Than Nine Minutes
How to Complete Any Book in Just 7 Days
Is Timothee Chalamet Out Of Kylie Jenner’s Life After Two Years? Breakup Hints Gone Viral!
EC Delists 334 Unrecognised Political Parties
Chanel Store That Denied Jennifer Lopez Has A History Of Rude Service Sparking Outrage
US Military Planning To Fire Missiles At Elon Musk’s Cybertrucks? Know Why
Salman Khan And Sooraj Barjatya Reunite: Is Bollywood About To Witness Their Biggest Comeback Yet?
Delhi Rain: Seven Killed In Wall Collapse Including Two Children
Modi Calls Putin to Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Boost India-Russia Relations Amid Trump Tariff Row

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Modi Calls Putin to Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Boost India-Russia Relations Amid Trump Tariff Row

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Modi Calls Putin to Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Boost India-Russia Relations Amid Trump Tariff Row
Modi Calls Putin to Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Boost India-Russia Relations Amid Trump Tariff Row
Modi Calls Putin to Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Boost India-Russia Relations Amid Trump Tariff Row
Modi Calls Putin to Discuss Ukraine Conflict, Boost India-Russia Relations Amid Trump Tariff Row

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?