Modi Congratulates Von Der Leyen On Her Win As EC President

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Ursula von der Leyen on Friday for securing her second term as President of the European Commission. PM Modi expressed his eagerness to collaborate closely with von der Leyen to strengthen the India-European Commission partnership for the global good.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Congratulations, @vonderleyen, on your re-election as the President of the European Commission. Look forward to working together to strengthen the India-Eurpoean Commission Strategic Partnership for global good.”

Congratulations, @vonderleyen, on your re-election as the President of the European Commission. Look forward to working together to strengthen the 🇮🇳-🇪🇺 Strategic Partnership for global good. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 19, 2024

Earlier, on June 28, EU leaders gathered in Brussels to finalize the bloc’s leadership for the next five years. The decision was met with controversy, as leaders from Italy and Hungary voiced their dissent. Despite opposition from Italy’s Georgia Meloni and Hungary’s Viktor Orban, Ursula von der Leyen, Antonio Costa, and Kaja Kallas were nominated for prominent EU positions.

Ursula von der Leyen was confirmed for a second term as President of the European Commission. Antonio Costa, former Prime Minister of Portugal, was appointed President of the European Council, while Kaja Kallas, the Estonian Prime Minister, was nominated for the role of High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

Von der Leyen and Kallas’s appointments still require approval from the European Parliament, whereas Costa’s appointment as Council President is automatic due to his previous role. Costa is set to assume office on December 1.

“I would like to express my gratitude to the leaders who endorsed my nomination for a second mandate,” said von der Leyen on her re-nomination. “I am very honoured.”

Italian Prime Minister Meloni opposed Costa and Kallas, while abstaining on von der Leyen’s nomination, according to diplomatic sources. Orban opposed von der Leyen’s candidacy but abstained on Kallas and supported Costa.

Costa, in accepting his new role, expressed a sense of mission, stating, “It is with a strong sense of mission that I will take up the responsibility of being the next President of the European Council.”

