Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to arrive in Germany today to kick start his three-day Europe visit. Modi will hold his first one-on-one meeting with the newly appointed German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two leaders will co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). India has the IGC only with Germany, which is held every two years. The IGC will be followed by a high-level roundtable where the two premiers will interact with the top CEOs of India and Germany. Modi is also slated to address the Indian diaspora in Germany.

In his statement before departure, PM Modi said that the visit will be an opportunity to identify the areas for cooperation between the countries in the medium and long term. He stated, “In his departure statement ahead of the three-nation visit, the Prime Minister said his visit to Berlin will be an opportunity to hold detailed bilateral discussions with Chancellor Scholz. “I see this IGC as an early engagement with the new government in Germany, within six months of its formation, which will be helpful to identify our priorities for the medium and long term.”

India and Germany have had a ‘Strategic Partnership’ since 2001, which has been further strengthened with three rounds of Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC).

The second leg of the Europe visit will see Modi hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries in Denmark on Tuesday, along with other high-level interactions. The visit will conclude with a stopover in Paris on Wednesday where the Prime Minister will meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.