Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with members of the Indian diaspora living in Berlin upon his arrival at Hotel Adlon Kempinski. Modi expressed his joy after meeting people from the Indian diaspora community. Expressing his delight over the gesture by the Indian community, PM Modi said in a tweet, “It was early morning in Berlin yet several people from the Indian community came by. Was wonderful connecting with them. India is proud of the accomplishments of our diaspora.”

A young Indian-origin boy sang a patriotic song to welcome PM Modi upon his arrival at the hotel. The Prime Minister also interacted with a little girl, Manya, who presented him with a portrait of his picture. He took a picture with Manya who called him her icon and also signed the portrait for her. Manya’s mother, while lauding PM Modi’s model of governance, said,”PM Modi’s visit is like a dream for us Indian people living in Germany. We see how PM Modi is doing development in India and feel proud that our country is not behind any European country.” The crowd raised the chants of “Vande Mataram” and “Jai Hind” on seeing PM Modi.

Modi arrived at the Berlin-Brandenburg airport in Germany earlier this morning to kick start the first leg of his three-day Europe visit. Upon his arrival, PM Modi also expressed confidence that the visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany.