Modi Sarkar Is Again Blaming Pakistan: Jailed Imran Khan Reacts To Pahalgam Terror Attack

Khan lashed out at Pakistan’s ruling figures, Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari, alleging they remain silent on India due to their "foreign business interests". He accused them of prioritizing offshore assets over national interest, implying fear of retaliation from Indian lobbies.

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan said his country stands firmly against India.

Jailed ex-Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has termed the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam as “deeply tragic”, expressing condolences to the victims and their families.

Posting on X (formerly Twitter), Khan stated that while he grieves the loss of life, India must approach the situation with responsibility.

Imran Khan Questions Indian Narrative

Khan drew parallels with the 2019 Pulwama attack, labeling it a “False Flag” operation. He claimed that Pakistan had offered full cooperation at that time, yet India allegedly failed to provide credible proof.

“History is repeating itself,” Khan remarked, adding that Modi government is again blaming Pakistan without proper investigation.

Highlighting the volatile nature of the region, Imran warned that India must act prudently in a “nuclear flashpoint” zone. “Peace is our priority, but it should not be misunderstood as weakness,” Khan said, asserting Pakistan’s readiness to respond if provoked, as he claimed was done under his leadership in 2019.

Kashmir Issue, RSS Allegations, and UN Resolutions

Reaffirming his long-held stance, Imran Khan emphasized the right of Kashmiris to self-determination, referring to UN resolutions. He accused the Indian government, led by RSS ideology, of endangering not just regional, but global peace. He also criticized the revocation of Article 370, claiming it intensified the desire for freedom in Kashmir.

Calling for internal unity, Khan criticized the Pakistani state’s ongoing political victimization amid external threats. “A united nation is essential to counter external aggression,” he noted, warning that internal divisions only weaken Pakistan’s strategic posture.

Pakistan Alleges Imminent Indian Military Strike

The Pakistan government, echoing Khan’s concerns, has claimed it possesses intelligence reports suggesting India may launch a military operation within 24 to 36 hours, allegedly using the Pahalgam attack as justification. Pakistan’s Information Minister Attaullah Tarar warned that any aggression would be met with a “decisive response”.

In response to the Pahalgam attack that claimed 26 lives, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly given the military “full operational freedom” to respond as needed. This move signals a potentially significant escalation between the two nuclear-armed nations.