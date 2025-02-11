Home
Tuesday, February 11, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Modi-Trump Bilateral: What’s On Trump’s Mind? Atmanirbhar India And America First

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to travel to Washington, DC on February 12 where he will be hosted by US President Donald Trump. On the agenda are defence and energy cooperation, nuclear energy, silicon chip manufacturing hubs and balance of trade.

Modi-Trump Bilateral: What’s On Trump’s Mind? Atmanirbhar India And America First


There are no speed bumps ahead in America’s relationship with India under the Trump administration. This relationship is critical for India and the United States,’ said Dr. Mukesh Aghi, President of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum, while on his visit to New Delhi.

Laying out the agenda of the meeting between the two heads of states, Dr Aghi highlighted that the focus of the bilateral was on Atmanirbhar Bharat and America First.

Creating a level-playing field and market access, defence and energy cooperation, nuclear energy, attracting large investments from India into the US, building resilient supply chains and setting up chip manufacturing hubs are some of the areas that the subjects the bilateral will revolve around.

President Trump is expected to double down on India to buy natural gas from US, in his effort to make his country the largest exporter of fossil fuel under his ‘Drill Baby Drill’ policy.

What is also on the cards between PM Modi and billionaire Elon Musk, where the latter expected to drive hard a bargain to finally bring Tesla EVs and Starlink internet service to Indian shores.

The two leaders will also be discussing the US-India defence partnership. Talks are already on for India to acquire the Strykers combat vehicles by General Dynamics. The plan includes co-production of the combat vehicles as well as fighter jet engines in India. This is an effort from the US administration to move ‘toward a fair trading relationship’.

From small modular reactors to liquefied natural gas (LNG) contracts, the discussions could pave the way for deeper cooperation between the two nations in the energy sector. India is doubling down on nuclear power as part of its strategy to decarbonize its energy mix.

Another important focus area is setting up of silicon chip plants in US and India to outfox China that continues to monopolise the global market.

The issue of H1B visas for Indians living in America will also be on the table. The American big tech is heavily reliant on qualified tech workforce from India, a fact well acknowledged by Musk. It remains to be seen how the US government will allow steady flow of skilled labour from India amid its anti-immigration campaign.

Dr. Aghi also spoke about the expected visit of President Trump to New Delhi this fall to attend the QUAD leaders meet.

PM Modi will be finishing his engagements during a two-day visit to France and is then headed to Washington, DC on February 12. This marks his first official trip since President Donald Trump’s return to the Oval Office. During his two-day visit, PM Modi will hold a bilateral with President Trump, participate in a roundtable with American CEOs and founders and is even scheduled to have a one-on-one meeting with Elon Musk.

