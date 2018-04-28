After holding delegation level talks in Wuhan for the second day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China’s President Xi Jinping have finally agreed to try and bring peace to the region. The two Asian leaders have assured that they will also form guidelines for the military in order to improve cross-border communication. The summit took place at the Hubei Provincial Museum where the Chinese President took PM Modi around introducing the historic artefacts.

In the final day of an ice-breaking trip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Chinese counterpart Xi-Jinping has vowed to bring peace along the India-China border region and decided that they will soon rollout a strategic guildines for their armed forces to strengthen communications and build trust and understanding between the two neighbouring countries. Speaking to media, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said, “The two leaders (Modi & Xi) underscored that it is important to maintain peace along India-China border region and decided that they will issue strategic guidance to their respective militaries to strengthen communication and to build trust”.

Gokhale further added that no formal accord was signed between the two countries. Both the leaders of the leading Asian countries have agreed that both New Delhi and Beijing are global powers and it is imperative to strengthen the partnership between the two nations. A government source hinted that such informal meeting between India and China could happen again in the near future. He also claimed that there was a level of comfort between them which could help in improving the’strained’ ties.

According to a report, both the leaders at the last leg of the trip took a boat ride in Wuhan’s East Lake and discussed various issues in order to repair the damaged relationship between the two countries in an informal way. During the summit, Modi reportedly said, “India and China are both countries that grew from ancient civilizations, and share similarities in the historical development of their civilizations. Cultural exchanges between the two countries go back to ancient times”. The summit took place at the Hubei Provincial Museum where the Chinese President took Modi around introducing the historic artifacts.

For many decades, China and India have clashed on numerous regional issues. For instance, the recent Doklam issue where India stopped China from constructing a road in Doklam. Notably, Doklam is an area disputed between China and Bhutan located near their tri-junction with India. China also distrusts India’s close ties to the United States and NATO, and India is a strong opponent of China’s Belt and Road development initiative. India’s government has frequently urged its neighbours to opt out of the project. Both countries are expected to give press conferences following the meeting’s conclusion.

