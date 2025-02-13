Home
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Modi’s High-Stakes US Visit: 6 Bilateral Meetings And Key Talks With Trump And Musk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-stakes visit to Washington kicks off with a packed 36-hour schedule, including six bilateral meetings and key talks with President Donald Trump and Tesla/SpaceX CEO Elon Musk.

Modi’s High-Stakes US Visit: 6 Bilateral Meetings And Key Talks With Trump And Musk

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington DC on Thursday for a two-day visit to the United States


Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Washington, DC, on Thursday for a crucial two-day visit to the United States, marking one of the first meetings between a foreign leader and newly inaugurated President Donald Trump. The bilateral discussions between the two leaders are expected to focus on strengthening ties across trade, defense, and energy security.

Bilateral Talks: What’s on the Agenda?

During his 36-hour stay, Modi will engage in several high-level bilateral meetings, with a key session scheduled with Trump at the White House at 4 PM IST on Thursday. The main topics of discussion will revolve around reducing import tariffs, increasing US energy and defense equipment purchases, and addressing other trade-related concerns that have become focal points in the evolving India-US relationship.

Prime Minister Modi’s Schedule

Ahead of his talks with Trump, Modi had a brief meeting with Tulsi Gabbard, the newly-confirmed Director of National Intelligence in the US, where they discussed the importance of strengthening India-US relations. Modi’s busy agenda also includes six bilateral meetings with US officials, and he is staying at Blair House, the US Presidential guest house located across from the White House.

Before Modi’s visit, Trump held meetings with world leaders, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba. He also met with Jordan’s King Abdullah, as part of broader diplomatic discussions.

The upcoming talks are expected to tackle key issues impacting both nations, including:

  • Reducing Import Tariffs: Streamlining trade practices to benefit both economies.
  • Defense and Energy Cooperation: Expanding US defense equipment purchases by India and discussing energy security.
  • Trade-Related Concerns: Addressing existing challenges to promote smoother bilateral trade.

Modi’s Meeting with Elon Musk

In addition to his talks with Trump, Modi is also scheduled to meet Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. The discussion is likely to cover the long-delayed Starlink satellite internet venture and Musk’s plans for expanding his business in India.

 India-US Relations

This visit by Modi comes at a pivotal time for India-US relations, as both nations seek to expand their strategic ties in areas like defense, technology, and energy. With significant discussions scheduled on trade tariffs and technology cooperation, the outcomes of this visit could reshape future India-US partnerships.

ALSO READ: Trump To Sign Executive Order On Reciprocal Tariffs As Trade War Intensifies

PM Modi US Visit

