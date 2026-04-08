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Home > World News > Who Is Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf? Iran’s Parliament Speaker And Former IRGC Commander Leading Potential US Talks In Pakistan

Who Is Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf? Iran’s Parliament Speaker And Former IRGC Commander Leading Potential US Talks In Pakistan

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, Iran’s Parliament Speaker and a powerful political figure, has emerged as a key name in potential US-Iran talks that may be held in Islamabad after a ceasefire.

(Image: X)
(Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 8, 2026 15:57:49 IST

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Who Is Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf? Iran’s Parliament Speaker And Former IRGC Commander Leading Potential US Talks In Pakistan

The Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf who formerly led the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has become a key player in the changing diplomatic relations between the United States and Iran. The ongoing negotiations with Washington have made Qalibaf an important representative for Iran according to Pakistan which acts as a mediator and Islamabad which serves as a potential negotiation location.

US-Iran Ceasefire: Who Is Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf? 

The reports indicate that he might head Tehran’s delegation in the upcoming talks because a ceasefire framework has been proposed to reduce regional conflict. Qalibaf established his career as a leading figure because he built his career through various military, political, and administrative positions he held during his long service period. His military service during the Iran-Iraq war led him to rise through the IRGC ranks until he became Tehran’s mayor for more than ten years. He has run for president multiple times but has not won any elections because he holds a hardline position. He maintains a strong presence in Iran’s power system while being regarded as a close associate of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei which grants him added power to influence crucial decisions about possible negotiations with the United States.

US-Iran Ceasefire: Where Is It Going To Happen?

US officials have shown interest in Qalibaf because American diplomats consider him to be a suitable person for negotiations. The Iranian government has sent mixed messages about ongoing negotiations with Washington because both officials and Qalaf denied any direct interactions with American diplomats. Diplomatic efforts through backchannels are happening between Pakistan and Turkey and Egypt as these countries help establish links for both parties. Islamabad has become a vital location because it serves as a neutral space where both countries can conduct their official talks. 

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US-Iran Ceasefire: Is It Sure That Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf Is Going To Be The Leading Person In The Talks?

The current situation continues to change after a two week ceasefire has created a brief period during which negotiations can take place. Qalaf has not been assigned his exact responsibilities yet but his important position in Iran’s government makes him essential for all observers to monitor. His participation in the negotiations shows how power struggles operate within Iran and how the current state of US-Iran relations presents a sensitive situation.

Also Read: Did Pakistan, China Warn Israel Of A Nuclear Attack? Viral Claims Emerge As Iran-US Accept Ceasefire Deal

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Tags: Iran parliament speakerIran US negotiationsIran-US talksIslamabad talksMohammad Bagher QalibafUS Iran Ceasefirewho is Qalibaf

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Who Is Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf? Iran’s Parliament Speaker And Former IRGC Commander Leading Potential US Talks In Pakistan

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Who Is Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf? Iran’s Parliament Speaker And Former IRGC Commander Leading Potential US Talks In Pakistan

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Who Is Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf? Iran’s Parliament Speaker And Former IRGC Commander Leading Potential US Talks In Pakistan
Who Is Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf? Iran’s Parliament Speaker And Former IRGC Commander Leading Potential US Talks In Pakistan
Who Is Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf? Iran’s Parliament Speaker And Former IRGC Commander Leading Potential US Talks In Pakistan
Who Is Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf? Iran’s Parliament Speaker And Former IRGC Commander Leading Potential US Talks In Pakistan

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