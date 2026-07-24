Why Did Bangladesh President Suddenly Resign? Did Contact With Sheikh Hasina Trigger His Exit?

Bangladesh must now elect a new President within 90 days after Mohammed Shahabuddin resigned on Friday, creating another major political development in a country still navigating the aftermath of last year’s change in power. Under Article 123 of the Constitution, a vacancy caused by resignation, death or removal must be filled through an election by Members of Parliament. With the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) holding a majority in Parliament, its nominee is expected to secure the post, although the party has not officially named a candidate. According to Prothom Alo, senior BNP leaders Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain and Abdul Moin Khan are among the frontrunners.

Political questions around Mohammed Shahabuddin grow despite official health reason

Reports say that while Mohammed Shahabuddin formally submitted his resignation to Speaker Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, who returned from Thailand on Friday after undergoing medical treatment, the outgoing President publicly cited health concerns for stepping down. Under Bangladeshi law, the President resigns by submitting a letter to the Speaker.

Explaining his decision, Mohammed Shahabuddin said, “I am suffering from various health complications.” He added, “I have nothing more to add at this moment.”

Mohammed Shahabuddin exit follows reports of pressure over Hasina links

The resignation, however, comes against the backdrop of reports suggesting political pressure. For the past two days, Bangladeshi media outlets have reported that the Tarique Rahman-led government was no longer comfortable with Mohammed Shahabuddin remaining in office. Prothom Alo, quoting a government official, reported that the administration was unhappy over reports that the President had recently tried to re-establish contact with former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Daily Star reported that Mohammed Shahabuddin spoke to Hasina while he was in London in May. According to the newspaper, intelligence agencies later learned of the conversation and a message was conveyed to the President suggesting that he resign. A BNP leader said the reported contact was not the only factor and linked the situation to Hasina’s July 10 Reuters interview, in which she said she and senior Awami League leaders planned to return from exile in India around December and surrender. Hasina faces the death penalty in Bangladesh over the 2024 student protest crackdown, while the activities of her Awami League have been banned.

Background of Mohammed Shahabuddin adds another layer to transition

Reportedly, another BNP official said Mohammed Shahabuddin’s resignation was also intended to signal that the government was closely monitoring developments and would act firmly against any activity that could disturb law and order.

A veteran of Bangladesh’s 1971 Liberation War and a former lower judiciary judge, Mohammed Shahabuddin became President in April 2023 after being elected by the then Awami League-dominated Parliament. Following Sheikh Hasina’s removal from power in 2024, he remained the only constitutional figure from the previous establishment while Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus led the interim government. Earlier, Mohammed Shahabuddin had told Reuters he wanted to leave office because he felt “humiliated” after the Yunus-led administration removed his portraits from Bangladeshi embassies and consulates.

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