LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news mojtaba khamenei london CMF anne hathaway india's got latent donald trump amit jani jd vance neet Pralay indian stock market Barmer Murder Case El Tri crime news
LIVE TV
Home > World News > Mojtaba Khamenei Distanced Himself From US-Iran Negotiation: Praises President Masoud Pezeshkian

Mojtaba Khamenei Distanced Himself From US-Iran Negotiation: Praises President Masoud Pezeshkian

Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei backed the US deal but distanced himself from its negotiation, saying Iran would not accept “unreasonable demands.” He placed responsibility on President Masoud Pezeshkian while signaling limited scope for future concessions.

Mojtaba Khamenei
Mojtaba Khamenei

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Sat 2026-06-20 02:26 IST

The Supreme Leader of Iran Mojtaba Khamenei has distanced himself from the agreement with the United States, arguing that his negotiators can give very little in the way of concessions to what he refers to as “the enemy.”

In his first public comments on the deal, which were made public late Thursday,  Khamenei said he endorsed the agreement but rejected signing it on principle. Iranian economy would be greatly enhanced in this deal, which is expected to stop Iran from talking about its nuclear programme.

Khamenei said he approved the deal because President Masoud Pezeshkian accepted responsibility and committed to protecting Iranian rights as well as those of the “resistance front,” probably referring to Hezbollah, a militant group supported by Iran and involved in conflict with Israel.

You Might Be Interested In

He has clearly stated that if the American side makes unreasonable demands, he will not yield,” Khamenei said about  Pezeshkian.

He praised Iran’s diplomats but criticized President Trump, saying Trump agreed to the deal “out of desperation.”

That directly shifts responsibility for the agreement onto Iran’s elected government. The country operates under a hybrid political system in which elected officials hold much less power than its religious leadership, including the supreme leader.

By using the term “unreasonable demands,” Mr. Khamenei seems to limit his diplomats’ ability to negotiate concessions; but he did not specify what he considers “unreasonable.”

It is clear that future face-to-face negotiations do not signify acceptance of the enemy’s viewpoint,” he said.

Mojtaba Khamenei’s father and predecessor Ayatollah Ali Khamenei often took a similar stance. He allowed Iranian diplomats to engage in talks with the United States and other global powers about Iran’s nuclear ambitions and supported a 2015 agreement, but later criticized it and downplayed his involvement.

The comments on Thursday by Mojtaba Khamenei suggested that more agreements with the United States are probably not possible, Ali Afshari, a former Iranian activist living in the U.S., said on social media.

He also indicated that there would be no significant change in the regime’s confrontational foreign policy.

As soon as such an announcement was made, senior Iranian officials reacted positively and expressed their gratitude to Mr. Khamenei. A member of an influential advisory body said that any agreements must align with Mr. Khamenei’s “red lines.”

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, speaker of parliament who has participated in talks with the U.S., thanked Mojtaba and assured him about their negotiation strategy in state media early Friday morning.

Ghalibaf explained, “If our adversary pursues unreasonable demands along this path, we have already shown our readiness to respond decisively; a response whose severity they have already experienced during recent conflicts,” he said.

Also Read: Israel And Hezbollah Agreed To Ceasefire After Deadly Clashes In Lebanon

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mojtaba Khamenei Distanced Himself From US-Iran Negotiation: Praises President Masoud Pezeshkian
Tags: home-hero-pos-1mojtaba khamenei

RELATED News

Italian Foreign Minister Cancels Trip To US

Train Collision Reported Near Bedford In UK

Netanyahu Vows 'Very Heavy Price' After Hezbollah Attack Kills Four Israeli Soldiers

Why Iran Has Shut Strait of Hormuz Again Despite Ceasefire In Place | Explained

Iran Is Finished, They Get No Money: Trump Reaffirms Support for MOU

LATEST NEWS

Doha Diamond League: Neeraj Chopra Finishes 4th but Secures Commonwealth Games Berth on Injury Comeback, Sri Lanka’s Pathirage Reigns Supreme

IND vs AFG 3rd ODI: Harshit Rana In; Arshdeep Singh Out – Check Probable Playing XIs of India And Afghanistan For Chepauk Clash

Uddhav Thackeray Ready To Quit As Party Chief

Is Nothing Phone 4b Coming?

Joint NIA Operation Targets Manipur Unrest Network, 10 Arrested

What Is Anne Hathaway's Age? The Devil Wears Prada Star Announces Third Pregnancy

Shiv Sena (UBT) Crisis: Six Rebel MPs Skip Foundation Day Event

110 Hospitalised After Eating Shawarma And Pizza In Bhiwandi

India’s Next Gold Rush? This State Uncovers Massive 50-Tonne Reserve

Raghav Juyal's Fierce First Look From The Paradise Unveiled

Mojtaba Khamenei Distanced Himself From US-Iran Negotiation: Praises President Masoud Pezeshkian

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mojtaba Khamenei Distanced Himself From US-Iran Negotiation: Praises President Masoud Pezeshkian

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mojtaba Khamenei Distanced Himself From US-Iran Negotiation: Praises President Masoud Pezeshkian
Mojtaba Khamenei Distanced Himself From US-Iran Negotiation: Praises President Masoud Pezeshkian
Mojtaba Khamenei Distanced Himself From US-Iran Negotiation: Praises President Masoud Pezeshkian
Mojtaba Khamenei Distanced Himself From US-Iran Negotiation: Praises President Masoud Pezeshkian

QUICK LINKS