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Home > World News > Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran Releases Undated Video of Supreme Leader Amid Growing Viral Rumours Of ‘Losing a Leg’ In US-Israel Strike

Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran Releases Undated Video of Supreme Leader Amid Growing Viral Rumours Of ‘Losing a Leg’ In US-Israel Strike

Iran has released an undated video of Mojtaba Khamenei to counter speculation about his health following a US-Israel strike that reportedly killed his father and injured him.

Mojtaba Khamenei (Via X)
Mojtaba Khamenei (Via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: March 20, 2026 10:27:59 IST

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Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran Releases Undated Video of Supreme Leader Amid Growing Viral Rumours Of ‘Losing a Leg’ In US-Israel Strike

In an attempt to refute rumored speculation concerning his health, Iran has also published an undated video of Mojtaba Khamenei, the newly appointed supreme leader of the country. The video is aired on state media in the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), where Khamenei instructs a group of students in religious science. Although it may seem that the footage is ordinary, it is unclear on the date of recording and this may make analysts and observers doubt whether it depicts his present situation. Mojtaba Khamenei was said to have replaced the then Iranian head Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei died in a US-Israel bombing on February 28 and allegedly injured Mojtaba.

Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei?

There are reports in the region that Mojtaba Khamenei might have suffered serious injuries in the attack including loss of a leg and receiving treatment in Sina University Hospital in Tehran. His status has gained public questioning by the US and Israeli officials such as US President Donald Trump, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, because of uncertainty of whether he is alive or capable of ruling. Such reports have further heightened international scrutiny on the leadership of Iran amid the tension in the region and consequently, the IRIB video was released, which is aimed at showing that the supreme leader is still active and participating despite the health rumors.

Iran Releases Undated Video of Supreme Leader Amid Growing Viral Rumours Of ‘Losing a Leg’ In US-Israel Strike

Leaked audio that was quoted by The Telegraph reports that Mojtaba almost died during the February 28 attack after stepping out of the Tehran compound just before the missiles were fired. Iranian officials explained the manner in which Mojtaba was out doing his normal duties when the attack took place and his wife was said to have died during the attack. The episode demonstrates the unstable situation of the new Iranian leadership and the sophisticated issues this country is going through under the pressure of the international community and internal challenges. The appearance of the undated video is not only a political statement but also an effort to reduce the mounting speculation, though there is still much doubt as to the true state of Mojtaba Khamenei and whether he can maneuver Iran through continued conflict.

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Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran Releases Undated Video of Supreme Leader Amid Growing Viral Rumours Of ‘Losing a Leg’ In US-Israel Strike

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Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran Releases Undated Video of Supreme Leader Amid Growing Viral Rumours Of ‘Losing a Leg’ In US-Israel Strike

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Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran Releases Undated Video of Supreme Leader Amid Growing Viral Rumours Of ‘Losing a Leg’ In US-Israel Strike
Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran Releases Undated Video of Supreme Leader Amid Growing Viral Rumours Of ‘Losing a Leg’ In US-Israel Strike
Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran Releases Undated Video of Supreme Leader Amid Growing Viral Rumours Of ‘Losing a Leg’ In US-Israel Strike
Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran Releases Undated Video of Supreme Leader Amid Growing Viral Rumours Of ‘Losing a Leg’ In US-Israel Strike

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