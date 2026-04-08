Are Mojtaba Khamenei And Iran’s President On The Same Page About Ceasefire? Supreme Leader’s ‘Not The End Of War’ Remark Raises Questions

Iran-US Ceasefire: All Iranian military forces have been ordered to stop shooting after the agreement by Tehran to a two week ceasefire with the United States, which is a huge break in the current conflict. The order, which was aired on state controlled media, is issued against a backdrop of increased global tension and diplomacy to avoid further intensification. Nevertheless, despite the order signals, which de-escalated the situation on the ground, Khamenei clarified that the suspension of the hostilities should not be confused with the ceasefire of the war.

What Did Supreme Leader Of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei Say About US-Iran Ceasefire?

Iran-US Ceasefire: In an announcement by state-run Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Khamenei remarked: ‘The war is not over but all the branches of the military must obey the command of the Supreme Leader and stop their fire. As he taught all arms of the armed forces to act according to the order and cease operations, he repeated that Iran is ready to engage in any future confrontation’. The message is also indicative of a twofold approach; making diplomacy but taking a very firm stance of deterrence in response to supposed dangers posed by the enemies.

Iran-US Ceasefire: The message was also cautioned by the Supreme National Security Council of Iran which said that the ceasefire does not mean the cessation of hostilities. The council said that their hands were on the trigger, and that any wrong move on the part of the enemy must be countered by the full force. This rhetoric underscores the view of Iran to be on their guard, although they have stopped military action temporarily. The apprehensive voice indicates that the ceasefire is rather a strategic break than a permanent peace treaty.

US-Iran Ceasefire: Are President And Supreme Leader Of Iran, Mojtaba Khamenei On The Same Page?

Iran-US Ceasefire: Meanwhile, Donald Trump has declared that Washington will withdraw its previous warnings about increasing military aggression against Iranian targets, such as power plants and bridges. According to Trump, this restraint will be dependent on whether Iran will comply with the terms of the ceasefire and reopen the Strait of Hormuz which is strategically critical. The global oil trade heavily depends on the narrow waterway and its disruption or close down has far reaching effects on the global economy.

Iran-US Ceasefire: Although the fighting has been temporarily stopped, there are still high tensions between the two parties, who have put stringent terms to the ceasefire. The fact that Trump had earlier threatened that an entire civilization would die this night, in case no deal was struck, shows just how hot the standoff between the two sides was before the deal was made. As both countries stand firm in their negotiations and the negotiating process continues, the next few days will be pivotal in deciding whether this delicate ceasefire can build-up to a more comprehensive peace structure or just fall into a renewed war.

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