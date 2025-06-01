Climate activist Greta Thunberg has joined a humanitarian mission aimed at challenging Israel’s blockade of Gaza, sailing Sunday aboard the Madleen, a vessel organised by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, The Associated Press reported. The ship departed from the southern Italian port of Catania, with the aim of delivering aid and drawing international attention to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the report said.

Mission to Deliver Aid and Awareness

The Madleen carries 12 activists, including Thunberg, French-Palestinian EU lawmaker Rima Hassan, and Irish actor Liam Cunningham, best known for his role in Game of Thrones. The group intends to reach Gaza’s shores within a week, assuming they are not intercepted.

“We are doing this because, no matter what odds we are against, we have to keep trying,” Thunberg said, tearing up during a press conference ahead of the voyage, according to the AP. “Because the moment we stop trying is when we lose our humanity. And no matter how dangerous this mission is, it’s not even near as dangerous as the silence of the entire world in the face of the live-streamed genocide.”

Israel’s Response and Security Concerns

Israel strongly denies the genocide accusations, calling them antisemitic “blood libel,” as reported by the AP. Israel enforces a strict blockade on Gaza, which it says is necessary to prevent arms supplies to Hamas and to press for the release of Israeli hostages. The blockade has been slightly eased in recent weeks, but aid groups and the United Nations warn it is still insufficient.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to Gaza’s Health Ministry, over 52,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed since Israel began its military offensive in response to the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, which reportedly killed around 1,200 Israelis and resulted in the abduction of 251 hostages.

Risks at Sea and Earlier Attempt

This is not the first attempt by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition to reach Gaza. A previous mission in May ended prematurely when another of their ships, the Conscience, was damaged in an alleged drone attack in international waters off Malta. The group blamed Israel for the incident.

“We are breaking the siege of Gaza by sea, but that’s part of a broader strategy of mobilizations that will also attempt to break the siege by land,” AP quoted activist Thiago Avila as saying.

He referred to the upcoming “Global March to Gaza,” an initiative involving doctors, lawyers and journalists, set to approach the Rafah crossing from Egypt in mid-June.

U.N. agencies and aid groups continue to warn that without consistent, large-scale aid deliveries, the enclave’s two million residents face imminent famine, as reported by AP.

ALSO READ: Bangladesh Opens Trial of Sheikh Hasina on Charges of Crimes Against Humanity Over 2024 Protest Crackdown