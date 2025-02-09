Home
Sunday, February 9, 2025
Monkey Causes Sri Lanka’s Nationwide Blackout, Leaving Millions Without Power

Sri Lanka suffered a nationwide blackout after a monkey disrupted a power substation. Engineers rushed to restore electricity, with 80% of the grid back online.

Sri Lanka experienced a major power outage on Sunday after a monkey disrupted the power grid in a Colombo suburb, leading to a nationwide blackout. The sudden grid failure occurred around 11:30 AM local time, plunging the country into darkness for several hours. While power was gradually restored, some areas remained without electricity for over five hours.

According to Power Minister Kumara Jayakodi, the incident was caused when a monkey came into contact with a substation at Panadura, affecting the entire grid.

Massive Blackout Hits Sri Lanka

Following the grid failure, the state power entity prioritized restoring electricity to critical locations, including the national hospital and other key installations, within an hour of the outage. However, full restoration took significantly longer, with engineers working to stabilize the system.

Authorities cautioned that the disruption could also impact drinking water supplies, urging residents to stay prepared.

Restoration Efforts Underway

As repair efforts continued, engineers worked diligently to restore power across the affected regions. Minister Jayakodi confirmed,

“Engineers are attending to it to try and restore the service as soon as possible.”

By 4:30 PM, nearly 80% of the grid had been restored, according to a statement from the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB). Earlier in the day, the Ministry of Energy also issued an advisory for rooftop solar users, asking them to switch off their equipment until 4:00 PM to aid in stabilizing the grid.

Sri Lanka’s History of Power Failures

This is not the first time Sri Lanka has faced a prolonged electricity outage. In 2022, during the country’s economic crisis, fuel shortages forced authorities to impose daily power cuts lasting up to 13 hours.

A similar grid failure in 2020 saw engineers struggling to fully restore power until nightfall. At the time, attempts to re-energize the grid led to a frequency surge above 51 kHz, delaying recovery efforts.

The CEB, which has been grappling with financial struggles, has repeatedly highlighted the need for large-scale investments in the grid to improve its capacity. The entity has also stressed that expanding renewable energy sources remains a challenge, as they cannot be centrally controlled.

ALSO READ: Who Was Sam Nujoma? Namibia’s Founding Father Dies At 95

