Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Monroeville Mall On Lockdown Amid Shooting Reports, Police Investigate

A large police presence was reported at Monroeville Mall on Sunday afternoon after social media posts suggested a shooting. The mall was placed on lockdown, later lifted, but police continued to investigate. Authorities could not confirm any gunshots.

Monroeville Mall On Lockdown Amid Shooting Reports, Police Investigate

A large police presence was reported at Monroeville Mall in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, on Sunday afternoon following social media reports of a shooting incident. Several individuals on social media claimed that a shooting had taken place at the mall located on Monroeville Boulevard.

Ricky Sayer, a KDKA Pittsburgh reporter, posted his updates on X (formerly Twitter). He initially mentioned that a lockdown was enforced in the mall. However, later he clarified that the lockdown had already been lifted. Even after lifting the lockdown, a substantial police force was present within the mall, and officials requested people to leave the premises.

Clarification From The Authorities Of Mall

In a subsequent post, Sayer reported that the mall had sent an email to its tenants stating that police were unable to confirm any gunshots had been fired at the shopping center. After initial evacuation orders, shoppers were gradually allowed back inside the mall as authorities continued to investigate the situation.

ALSO READ | Woman Detained After Kidnapping Two Children In King City: Who Is Jacqueline Guajardo?

Filed under

Monroeville Mall shooting

Advertisement

Also Read

Report Reveals Over 3,100 Native American Deaths In US Boarding Schools, Tripling Official Figures

Report Reveals Over 3,100 Native American Deaths In US Boarding Schools, Tripling Official Figures

“Rs 1 Cr Is Not Enough To Start Business”, Aditya Birla Group Chairman KM Birla, Here’s Why

“Rs 1 Cr Is Not Enough To Start Business”, Aditya Birla Group Chairman KM Birla,...

Woman Detained After Kidnapping Two Children In King City: Who Is Jacqueline Guajardo?

Woman Detained After Kidnapping Two Children In King City: Who Is Jacqueline Guajardo?

Woman Set On Fire While Sleeping On NYC Subway, Suspect At Large

Woman Set On Fire While Sleeping On NYC Subway, Suspect At Large

Next To Impossible: Medics Battle To Evacuate Gaza Hospital Amid Escalating Violence

Next To Impossible: Medics Battle To Evacuate Gaza Hospital Amid Escalating Violence

Entertainment

MTV Hustle 4 Crowns Lashcurry As The Ultimate Hip-Hop Champion

MTV Hustle 4 Crowns Lashcurry As The Ultimate Hip-Hop Champion

Watch: CCTV Reveals Cops Escorts Allu Arjun Out Of Sandhya Theatre Amid Stampede-Like Situation

Watch: CCTV Reveals Cops Escorts Allu Arjun Out Of Sandhya Theatre Amid Stampede-Like Situation

WATCH | Tomatoes Thrown, Protest Outside Allu Arjun’s Home Over Pushpa 2 Tragedy

WATCH | Tomatoes Thrown, Protest Outside Allu Arjun’s Home Over Pushpa 2 Tragedy

Excited For Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know: Dual Role, Star Cast, And Release Date

Excited For Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’? Here’s Everything You Need To Know: Dual Role, Star

Game Changer: When A 52-Second Scene Featuring Ram Charan Leaked On Internet – WATCH HERE!

Game Changer: When A 52-Second Scene Featuring Ram Charan Leaked On Internet – WATCH HERE!

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox