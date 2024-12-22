Monroeville Mall On Lockdown Amid Shooting Reports, Police Investigate

A large police presence was reported at Monroeville Mall on Sunday afternoon after social media posts suggested a shooting. The mall was placed on lockdown, later lifted, but police continued to investigate. Authorities could not confirm any gunshots.

A large police presence was reported at Monroeville Mall in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, on Sunday afternoon following social media reports of a shooting incident. Several individuals on social media claimed that a shooting had taken place at the mall located on Monroeville Boulevard.

Ricky Sayer, a KDKA Pittsburgh reporter, posted his updates on X (formerly Twitter). He initially mentioned that a lockdown was enforced in the mall. However, later he clarified that the lockdown had already been lifted. Even after lifting the lockdown, a substantial police force was present within the mall, and officials requested people to leave the premises.

Clarification From The Authorities Of Mall

In a subsequent post, Sayer reported that the mall had sent an email to its tenants stating that police were unable to confirm any gunshots had been fired at the shopping center. After initial evacuation orders, shoppers were gradually allowed back inside the mall as authorities continued to investigate the situation.

