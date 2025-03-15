Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Monster Storm And Tornadoes Wreaks Havoc Across US, Killing 17, Destroying Homes

Monster Storm And Tornadoes Wreaks Havoc Across US, Killing 17, Destroying Homes

In Arkansas, officials confirmed three fatalities in Independence County, while 29 others sustained injuries across eight counties.

Monster Storm And Tornadoes Wreaks Havoc Across US, Killing 17, Destroying Homes


A powerful storm system sweeping across the United States has unleashed violent tornadoes, deadly dust storms, and raging wildfires, resulting in at least 17 fatalities and significant property damage. The storm, which moved east into the Mississippi Valley and Deep South on Saturday, has left thousands affected and authorities scrambling to assess the full scale of devastation.

Missouri Hit Hardest

Missouri bore the brunt of the destruction, with at least 11 people killed as tornadoes tore through homes and communities overnight. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, several individuals were injured, and emergency teams were working tirelessly to rescue survivors.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Butler County Coroner Jim Akers described the impact as catastrophic. “It was unrecognizable as a home. Just a debris field,” Akers said, recalling a scene where a man lost his life when a tornado reduced his home to rubble. Miraculously, a woman was rescued from the wreckage.

Arkansas Reports Three Deaths, Dozens Injured

In Arkansas, officials confirmed three fatalities in Independence County, while 29 others sustained injuries across eight counties. As emergency crews assess the damage, Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced the release of $250,000 from the state’s Disaster Recovery Fund to support relief efforts. “We have teams out surveying the damage from last night’s tornadoes and have first responders on the ground to assist,” Sanders stated on X (formerly Twitter).

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Deadly Dust Storm in Texas Adds to Tragedy

Meanwhile, in Texas, three people were killed in car crashes triggered by a dust storm in Amarillo, adding to the disaster’s grim toll. The massive storm system, which has impacted regions from the Canadian border to Texas, has fueled more than 100 wildfires and created extreme weather conditions that threaten millions.

Meteorologists warn that the worst may not be over. The Storm Prediction Center has forecasted more tornadoes, some of which could be long-lasting and highly destructive, along with hail the size of baseballs. Hurricane-force winds reaching up to 100 mph (160 kph) are expected, increasing the risks of blizzards in the north and wildfires in the south.

The highest risk areas include eastern Louisiana and Mississippi in the afternoon, followed by Alabama, western Georgia, and the Florida Panhandle in the evening. Residents in these regions have been urged to stay vigilant and follow safety advisories.

Authorities Urge Caution as Recovery Efforts Begin

With millions under threat, emergency responders and state officials continue working around the clock to provide relief and rescue efforts. Authorities are advising residents to seek shelter and stay updated on local warnings as the monster storm continues its devastating path.

ALSO READ: Deadly Tornadoes Kill 13 In Missouri And Arkansas As Storm System Threatens 20 States, More Severe Weather Expected

Filed under

tornado outbreak Tornadoes

The Women’s Premier Lea

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After Shabnim Ismail Stuns Shafali Verma | Watch| WPL...
Mumbai Indians (MI) emerg

WPL 2025 Final: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 8 Runs To Win Their Second...
A powerful storm system s

Monster Storm And Tornadoes Wreaks Havoc Across US, Killing 17, Destroying Homes
Delhi Capitals Women made

WPL 2025 Final: Jemimah Rodrigues Takes Stunning Catch As Delhi Capitals Dominate Mumbai Indians
newsx

Aamir Khan’s Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Reveals Why She Fell For Him—And It’s Not His Films!
Big players rise on big o

Harmanpreet Kaur Leads From The Front With Game-Changing Knock In WPL 2025 Final
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After Shabnim Ismail Stuns Shafali Verma | Watch| WPL Final

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Emotional Reaction Goes Viral After Shabnim Ismail Stuns Shafali Verma | Watch| WPL...

WPL 2025 Final: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 8 Runs To Win Their Second WPL Title

WPL 2025 Final: Mumbai Indians Beat Delhi Capitals By 8 Runs To Win Their Second...

WPL 2025 Final: Jemimah Rodrigues Takes Stunning Catch As Delhi Capitals Dominate Mumbai Indians

WPL 2025 Final: Jemimah Rodrigues Takes Stunning Catch As Delhi Capitals Dominate Mumbai Indians

Aamir Khan’s Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Reveals Why She Fell For Him—And It’s Not His Films!

Aamir Khan’s Girlfriend Gauri Spratt Reveals Why She Fell For Him—And It’s Not His Films!

Harmanpreet Kaur Leads From The Front With Game-Changing Knock In WPL 2025 Final

Harmanpreet Kaur Leads From The Front With Game-Changing Knock In WPL 2025 Final

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Story Allegedly Leaked Online; USA First Show Set For April 9

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Story Allegedly Leaked Online; USA First Show Set For April

Watch | Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Stunning Chennai Home Studio: A Perfect Blend Of Heritage And Modernity

Watch | Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Stunning Chennai Home Studio: A Perfect Blend Of Heritage

John Abraham’s The Diplomat Fails To Impress At Box Office; Sees 14% Drop In Day 2 Collection, Why?

John Abraham’s The Diplomat Fails To Impress At Box Office; Sees 14% Drop In Day

‘Test’ Movie: R Madhavan Introduces His Character As Saravanan, A Struggling Scientist’s Intense Journey

‘Test’ Movie: R Madhavan Introduces His Character As Saravanan, A Struggling Scientist’s Intense Journey

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips