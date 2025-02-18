Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • Montreal Breaks Snowfall Record With Over 70 Cm Of Snow In 4 days, Residents Asked To Stay Home

Montreal Breaks Snowfall Record With Over 70 Cm Of Snow In 4 days, Residents Asked To Stay Home

A total of 75 centimetres of snow fell on the city when taking into account the two storms, according to Gina Ressler, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada. It's the most since at least 1941, when record-keeping began.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Montreal Breaks Snowfall Record With Over 70 Cm Of Snow In 4 days, Residents Asked To Stay Home

About 40 cm of snow fell in Laval, Montreal overnight Monday


Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filed under

MONTREAL SNOWFALL

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

‘There Is Something Very Dirty In His Mind’: Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection From Arrest To YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia

‘There Is Something Very Dirty In His Mind’: Supreme Court Grants Interim Protection From Arrest...

US Tensions Add Fire To Final Stretch Of German Election Campaign

US Tensions Add Fire To Final Stretch Of German Election Campaign

Watch, RPF Mother On Duty With Her Child In New Delhi Railway Station

Watch, RPF Mother On Duty With Her Child In New Delhi Railway Station

Who Is Rekha Gupta? All Eyes On BJP Meeting Today

Who Is Rekha Gupta? All Eyes On BJP Meeting Today

14 Deaths Reported Amid Winter Storms In Central and Eastern US

14 Deaths Reported Amid Winter Storms In Central and Eastern US

Entertainment

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Can Ranveer Allahbadia Be Arrested? YouTuber’s Plea Will Be Heard In Supreme Court Today

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen Crowned Winners of Love Island: All Stars 2025

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Is Ranveer Allahbadia Dodging The Police Once Again? New Case Filed Against Popular Podcaster

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During SNL 50th Anniversary Special, Says Expert

Trouble Between Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds? Hollywood’s Favourite Couple Show Signs of “Awkwardness” During

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Celebrated Mexican Singer Paquita la del Barrio Passes Away At 77

Lifestyle

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Paris, Switzerland, This Place Must Be Your Next Romantic Getaway On A Budget

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard About

Not Jaipur, Udaipur, Here Are 8 Travel Destinations In Rajasthan You Might Have Never Heard

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine For All Foodies

Travelling To Australia But Don’t Know What To Eat? Here’s Australia’s Most Loved Local Cuisine

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Day: 10 Thought-Provoking Love Quotes That Will Make You Rethink Love

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

Valentine’s Week: No Means No-Love Is A Choice, Not A Demand

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox