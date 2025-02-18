Montreal Breaks Snowfall Record With Over 70 Cm Of Snow In 4 days, Residents Asked To Stay Home

Montreal has officially broken its snowfall record, with more than 70 cm of snow falling in just four days due to back-to-back storms. The city of Montreal recorded an unprecedented 75 cm of snow between last Thursday and Sunday, the highest total for any four-day period since records began in 1941.

Record-Breaking Snowfall: A Historic Winter Storm

The storms that battered the city were not only exceptional in their intensity, but also in their timing. While Montreal did not experience a single-day snowfall record, it was extremely rare for two major snowstorms to hit within such a short time span. Gina Ressler, a meteorologist from Environment and Climate Change Canada, noted that such consecutive storms and the blizzard conditions across southern Quebec are unusual for the region. Typically, blizzards are more common further north in the Arctic.

Impact of the Storm: Snowfall and Disruptions

Sunday’s storm dumped 40 cm of snow on Montreal and Laval, and up to 53 cm on Mirabel. Meanwhile, the Eastern Townships saw up to 35 cm of snow by Monday morning.

Blizzard conditions persist across much of southern Quebec, with winds gusting at 60 to 90 km/h, creating near-zero visibility and blowing snow that could reduce visibility to just 800 meters for up to three hours.

Disruptions Across Montreal and Quebec

The heavy snowfall has led to widespread disruptions in transportation and daily activities:

Flight cancellations at Montreal’s international airport on both Sunday and Monday due to adverse weather conditions.

Via Rail service cancellations, affecting several of its routes.

School closures across Quebec, with primary and high schools in Montreal closed on Monday. However, Quebec City schools remained open despite the inclement weather.

Citywide Advisory and Safety Precautions

With snow-clearing operations ongoing and blizzard conditions continuing, Montreal authorities have issued a blowing snow advisory for the region. As of Monday, the City of Montreal urged residents to stay home and avoid non-essential travel. Residents were also asked to use public transportation if they needed to travel.

The storm’s intensity prompted authorities to cancel many school classes, including those in the English Montreal School Board and French-language service centers.

Mike Cohen, a spokesperson for the English Montreal School Board, confirmed that schools are expected to reopen on Tuesday after clearing operations are completed.

Looking Ahead: A Much-Needed Break from the Storm

While the severe weather has created chaos in the short term, Environment Canada has reassured residents that there are no significant winter storms forecasted for the coming week. Gina Ressler expressed hope that the city would have time to dig out and recover from the storm’s impact.