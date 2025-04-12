Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, April 12, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Morag Corridor: All You Need To Know About Israel’s New Security Corridor

Morag Corridor: All You Need To Know About Israel’s New Security Corridor

Israel announced that it has completed the construction of the Morag corridor, effectively separating Rafah from the rest of the Gaza Strip.

Morag Corridor: All You Need To Know About Israel’s New Security Corridor

Israel announced that it has completed the construction of the Morag corridor, effectively separating Rafah from the rest of the Gaza Strip.


Israel announced on Saturday that it has completed the construction of the Morag corridor, effectively separating Rafah from the rest of the Gaza Strip, a move that observers believe would further isolate the southern city and compress Palestinians into shrinking zones, the Associated Press reported. Here is all you need to know about Morag – Israel’s New Security Corridor:

  • According to the Israeli military, its forces have fully “encircled” Rafah. Israeli troops from the 36th Division were sent last week to Morag — a former Jewish settlement between Rafah and Khan Younis — after mass evacuation orders were issued in Rafah, the report said.
  •  Israel has said this strategy is part of its campaign to force Hamas to release the remaining 59 hostages, 24 of whom are believed to still be alive.
  • Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu reportedly likened the Morag corridor to the Philadelphi corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border, which Israel took control of in May.
  • Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that the military would “vigorously” expand operations to other areas in Gaza, urging them to “remove Hamas” and release hostages.  Katz accused Hamas leaders of hiding in tunnels or abroad in luxury while using civilians as human shields.
  • Notably, a monthlong blockade has been imposed by Israel, reportedly cutting off food, fuel, and the flow of aid to Gaza, which in turn has triggered severe shortages and humanitarian concerns. Rights groups have called this blockade a war crime.
  • According to the report, with the Morag and Netzarim corridors, along with a widened buffer zone, Israel now controls over 50% of Gaza.
    Katz also floated a “voluntary emigration” proposal, encouraging Palestinians to relocate to other countries — a plan associated with both U.S. President Donald Trump and Netanyahu. Palestinians have strongly rejected this idea.
  • Human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, have condemned the relocation plan, calling it a form of “ethnic cleansing”, the report said.

Filed under

Hamas-Israel War Israel's New Security Corridor Morag Corridor

newsx

UK MPs Pass British Steel Bill Amid Row Over Chinese Owners’ Demands
Mahmoud Khalil, a Columbi

Explained: Why a Columbia Student Protester Is Facing Deportation And What Happens Next
newsx

WhatsApp Down: Users Worldwide Face Issues Sending Messages On April 12, 2025
smartphones

Smartphones, Computers Exempt from Trump’s New Tariffs: Report
Israel announced that it

Morag Corridor: All You Need To Know About Israel’s New Security Corridor
newsx

Tahawwur Rana extradited to India in 26/11 Case: Legal experts hail diplomatic and legal victory
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK MPs Pass British Steel Bill Amid Row Over Chinese Owners’ Demands

UK MPs Pass British Steel Bill Amid Row Over Chinese Owners’ Demands

Explained: Why a Columbia Student Protester Is Facing Deportation And What Happens Next

Explained: Why a Columbia Student Protester Is Facing Deportation And What Happens Next

WhatsApp Down: Users Worldwide Face Issues Sending Messages On April 12, 2025

WhatsApp Down: Users Worldwide Face Issues Sending Messages On April 12, 2025

Smartphones, Computers Exempt from Trump’s New Tariffs: Report

Smartphones, Computers Exempt from Trump’s New Tariffs: Report

Tahawwur Rana extradited to India in 26/11 Case: Legal experts hail diplomatic and legal victory

Tahawwur Rana extradited to India in 26/11 Case: Legal experts hail diplomatic and legal victory

Entertainment

Sonu Kakkar ‘No Longer Sister’ Of Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar, Shares Cryptic Post

Sonu Kakkar ‘No Longer Sister’ Of Neha Kakkar And Tony Kakkar, Shares Cryptic Post

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

How Much Did Tamannaah Bhatia Charge For ‘Nasha’ In Raid 2? The Price Will Shock You!

How Much Did Tamannaah Bhatia Charge For ‘Nasha’ In Raid 2? The Price Will Shock

Bill Maher Opens Up About White House Dinner With Donald Trump: ‘He Was Gracious And Measured’

Bill Maher Opens Up About White House Dinner With Donald Trump: ‘He Was Gracious And

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns Crime-Buster In Upcoming Thriller ‘Costao’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Turns Crime-Buster In Upcoming Thriller ‘Costao’

Lifestyle

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You Cool And Hydrated

Are You Ready To Beat The Heat? Check Out These Summer Drinks To Keep You

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?

Why Is Navratri Celebrated Twice A Year And Why Is Chaitra Navratri Different?