Israel announced on Saturday that it has completed the construction of the Morag corridor, effectively separating Rafah from the rest of the Gaza Strip, a move that observers believe would further isolate the southern city and compress Palestinians into shrinking zones, the Associated Press reported. Here is all you need to know about Morag – Israel’s New Security Corridor:

According to the Israeli military, its forces have fully “encircled” Rafah. Israeli troops from the 36th Division were sent last week to Morag — a former Jewish settlement between Rafah and Khan Younis — after mass evacuation orders were issued in Rafah, the report said.

Israel has said this strategy is part of its campaign to force Hamas to release the remaining 59 hostages, 24 of whom are believed to still be alive.

Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu reportedly likened the Morag corridor to the Philadelphi corridor on the Gaza-Egypt border, which Israel took control of in May.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that the military would “vigorously” expand operations to other areas in Gaza, urging them to “remove Hamas” and release hostages. Katz accused Hamas leaders of hiding in tunnels or abroad in luxury while using civilians as human shields.

Notably, a monthlong blockade has been imposed by Israel, reportedly cutting off food, fuel, and the flow of aid to Gaza, which in turn has triggered severe shortages and humanitarian concerns. Rights groups have called this blockade a war crime.

According to the report, with the Morag and Netzarim corridors, along with a widened buffer zone, Israel now controls over 50% of Gaza.

Katz also floated a “voluntary emigration” proposal, encouraging Palestinians to relocate to other countries — a plan associated with both U.S. President Donald Trump and Netanyahu. Palestinians have strongly rejected this idea. Human rights organizations, including Human Rights Watch, have condemned the relocation plan, calling it a form of “ethnic cleansing”, the report said.