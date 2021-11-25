During a press conference in Beiging, Zhu Fenglian said that he can say for sure say that there are definitely more than those three people on the list.

As part of its stated objective to increase pressure on such firms and people, Beijing would reveal more names of those it believes are criminally liable for supporting “Taiwan independence.” This move comes after the Taiwan Affairs Office in Beijing produced a blacklist of entities deemed “stubbornly pro-Taiwan independence” earlier this month, detailing out the penalty it planned to apply for the first time.

Meanwhile, the November 12 blacklist named three prominent Taiwanese officials: Premier Su Tseng-chang, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, and Parliament Speaker Yu Shyi-Kun.

On Wednesday, a representative for the agency hinted that additional names will be submitted. During a press conference in Beiging, Zhu Fenglian said that he can say for sure say that there are definitely more than those three people on the list. Recently some pro-Taiwan independence people have claimed that they regret not being on the list. They should not worry, the time will come for them to feel real regret, he added.

Beijing would penalise anyone on the blacklist by denying them entry to mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau, according to Zhu. Zhu revealed that the blacklisted people would also be prohibited from collaborating with mainland firms or persons, as well as benefitting from mainland commerce through the corporations or entities that sponsor them.

Those who ignore their ancestors, betray the nation, or split the country will never come to a happy conclusion and will undoubtedly be scorned by the people and condemned by history, Zhu told the secessionists. She stated that the mainland will pursue criminal charges against the secessionists in line with the law, and that they will be held accountable for the rest of their lives.

In response to this, Taipei’s Mainland Affairs Council stated that Taiwan was a democratic society governed by the rule of law, and that it was not dominated by Beijing. Beijing’s recent comments came just days after it punished mainland subsidiaries of Far Eastern Group, a large Taiwanese corporation, for a variety of infractions.

Separately, China criticized the United States’ decision to invite Taiwan to a democracy meeting in December, calling it a “mistake” and urging Washington not to conspire with Taiwanese separatists seeking independence. On the US State Department’s invitation list for the virtual event on December 9 and 10, 110 people are included, including India, but not China or Russia.