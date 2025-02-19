Home
Wednesday, February 19, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
More Than 150 False Killer Whales Stranded On A Beach In Australia’s Tasmania State

More than 150 false killer whales are stranded on a beach in the state of Tasmania


In a heartbreaking incident, more than 150 false killer whales have become stranded on a beach near Arthur River on Tasmania’s northwest coast, with rescue teams working tirelessly to save the survivors. The beaching, which was discovered within the past 24 to 48 hours, has left marine experts and authorities scrambling to determine the best course of action to rescue the stranded creatures.

Stranded False Killer Whales: A Striking Sight in Tasmania

The Department of Natural Resources and Environment confirmed the mass stranding near Arthur River, roughly 400km (250 miles) from the state capital, Hobart. Brendon Clark, liaison officer at the Tasmania Parks and Wildlife Service, reported that of the 157 beached whales, only 90 were still alive. The cause of this large-scale stranding remains unclear, and authorities have yet to decide if any of the surviving whales can be re-floated.

Clark explained that the difficult beach conditions and ocean currents are complicating the rescue operation. “To try to re-float the animals back into the surf would be challenging and pose significant safety risks for our team,” he said during a news conference.

Challenges in Rescuing the Stranded Whales

The isolated location of the beach, combined with unpredictable weather and difficult access, has made the operation especially challenging. Specialist equipment is being transported to the scene, but marine experts remain focused on developing a suitable and humane plan for handling this complex situation. Clark emphasized that the team is doing everything they can to address the issue with care.

Local resident Jocelyn Flint described the discovery of the stranded whales. Her son found them at around midnight on Tuesday, with the creatures struggling in the surging water. “They’re just dying, sinking down in the sand,” Flint said, adding that some of the whales were mothers with babies, making the situation even more tragic.

Understanding False Killer Whales

False killer whales are an endangered species of oceanic dolphin, easily recognized for their resemblance to killer whales. These animals can grow up to 6.1 meters (20 feet) in length and weigh anywhere from 500kg (1,100 pounds) to over 3 metric tonnes (6,600 pounds). This mass stranding marks the first instance of false killer whale beaching in Tasmania since 1974, when over 160 whales became stranded near Stanley, also on the island’s northwest coast.

Clark declined to speculate on the exact cause of the false killer whale stranding, but pointed out that such incidents can occur for several reasons, including disorientation, illness, old age, injury, or the presence of predators. He also mentioned that severe weather could have contributed to the stranding. The authorities will examine the carcasses of the deceased whales for further clues.

Legal Protections for Stranded Whales

In light of the mass stranding, the Tasmanian environment department issued a warning, reminding the public that whales are protected species, even in death. It is illegal to interfere with any whale carcass, a measure designed to safeguard these marine creatures and preserve the delicate marine ecosystem.

A Call for Action

As rescue teams work around the clock, authorities and marine experts are hopeful that they can save the remaining false killer whales. This rare and tragic event has drawn attention to the vulnerability of these magnificent creatures and highlights the need for continued efforts to protect marine wildlife.

