Tuesday, February 11, 2025
More Than 170 World War II Bombs Discovered Beneath Children’s Playground in England

Children played for years on a playground, unaware of the deadly past buried beneath their feet. A routine renovation unearthed a shocking discovery—176 World War II-era bombs hidden beneath the surface.

More Than 170 World War II Bombs Discovered Beneath Children’s Playground in England

A routine renovation unearthed a shocking discovery—176 World War II-era bombs hidden beneath the children's park in the UK.


A shocking discovery was made last month when more than 170 bombs dating back to World War II were found buried under a children’s playground in England. The find was made as workers began excavation at Scotts Park in Wooler for planned renovations, officials confirmed.

Uncovering World War II Bombs

The first explosive device was uncovered in mid-January, leading to an extensive investigation into the area. The site is believed to have been used as a military training base during the war, and after the global conflict ended, the bombs were buried, according to reports.

“It’s quite something to think the children have been playing on bombs, and it’s been a really challenging situation,” said Wooler Councilor Mark Mather in a statement to the BBC.

176 World War II Bombs Unearthed

Initially, workers found a single suspicious object while removing soil, later identified as an old training bomb. However, as excavation continued, dozens more were discovered. A specialized company was brought in to assess the site, and the scale of the issue proved to be far greater than anticipated, the town’s parish council reported.

On one day alone, officials uncovered 65 10-pound practice bombs—each carrying a charge—along with multiple smoke cartridges. Just a day later, an additional 90 practice bombs were found in the same pit.

To date, 176 World War II bombs have been unearthed, and excavation efforts remain ongoing.

Safety Concerns and Delays

Authorities have only managed to clear about one-third of the park, raising concerns that more bombs may still be hidden underground.

“We’ve only cleared about a third of all the park, and we could still find another pit with more bombs in,” Mather stated.

The unexpected discovery has derailed renovation plans, which originally aimed to expand the playground to include more inclusive facilities.

“They are called practice bombs, so they’re not live,” Mather explained. “But they do still carry a charge and were found with the fuse and contents intact, so they could be hazardous.”

Ongoing Investigation

Bomb disposal teams continue to assess the site, with work expected to extend through mid-February. The findings have underscored the lasting impact of World War II on local communities, revealing hidden remnants of history beneath everyday spaces.

Also Read: Hamas Lashes Out At Trump’s Threat Over Hostage Release: ‘No Place For The Language Of Threats’

