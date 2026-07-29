More US Aircraft At Risk? China To Equip Iranian Military With 400 Shoulder-Fired Missile System

Iran is expected to receive the first shipment within weeks of a major Chinese air-defence deal involving up to 400 shoulder-fired missile launchers, according to three sources familiar with the agreement cited by Reuters. The reported $60-70 million deal would be one of Tehran’s biggest known efforts to rebuild short-range air defences since the start of its war with the US and Israel exposed gaps in its protection of military sites and strategic infrastructure.

The contract covers 300 to 400 man-portable air-defence systems (MANPADS), including Chinese-made QW-12 and FN-16 missiles, the sources said. The agreement was signed with Hong Kong-based Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, which is reportedly acting as an intermediary between Iran and the Chinese supplier. The sources spoke anonymously because of the sensitivity of the deal.

Why is Tehran turning to Chinese shoulder-fired missiles?

The reported procurement comes as Iran seeks to rebuild its defences after months of fighting. The US and Israel have struck facilities linked to Iran’s missile, drone and air-defence programmes, while Tehran responded with barrages of ballistic missiles and drones.

The Iran war has exposed the difficulty of protecting fixed military and strategic sites from advanced aircraft and precision-guided weapons. Portable systems offer a different layer of defence because they can be moved quickly, operated by small teams and frequently relocated, making them harder to target than fixed air-defence batteries.

What can QW-12 and FN-16 missiles do?

The QW-12 and FN-16 are shoulder-fired, infrared-guided surface-to-air missile systems designed to target low-flying aircraft, helicopters and drones. Their mobility means they can be rapidly deployed around military installations, energy infrastructure and other sensitive locations.

Defence analysts consider the QW-12 less capable than newer QW variants such as the QW-18 and QW-19. However, they say it can still provide an effective short-range defensive layer against drones and low-flying targets. A European security source said authorities were aware of several contracts being discussed involving possible QW-series MANPADS sales to Iran, including the QW-12, QW-18 and QW-19.

A second Middle Eastern security source said Iran had been seeking QW-12 and QW-18 missiles but was unaware that a deal had already been completed.

China denies reported missile deal, Pakistan rejects transit claim

China’s Foreign Ministry rejected the report, saying: “The relevant reports are completely groundless. China has consistently played a role in promoting peace and ending the conflict.” Beijing-based Zhong Qing Bao Shang Group, the parent company of Zhongqing Baoshang International Investment, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment. Iran’s Foreign Ministry also did not immediately respond.

According to the sources, the agreed plan initially involves air deliveries from Urumqi in western China, followed by transit through Pakistan. They did not clarify whether the onward movement would be by air or road. Pakistan’s military public relations wing, ISPR, rejected the claim, saying: “Speculations of Pakistan being involved in supply of Air Defence weapons to Iran from China are absolutely concocted and false.” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Could portable missiles raise risks for US aircraft?

The deal could significantly increase Iran’s inventory of short-range air-defence weapons and underline deepening military ties between Tehran and Beijing. However, the sources cautioned that delivery schedules, quantities and other implementation details could still change.

Two Western intelligence sources and an Iranian official said Tehran had also explored overland routes for moving Chinese military supplies and dual-use components more discreetly and reducing the risk of disruption.

The Iran war has also accelerated Tehran’s reliance on a mix of domestic weapons production and foreign suppliers despite years of sanctions and restrictions on defence imports. Reuters previously reported that Iran was close to a separate agreement with China for anti-ship cruise missiles, although it could not establish whether that deal was ultimately completed.

Washington abruptly suspended two weeks of bombardment on Saturday, but US President Donald Trump said strikes would resume if negotiations failed to end the five-month-old conflict, which has theoretically been under a ceasefire since April.

(with inputs from Reuters)

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