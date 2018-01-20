Instead of US global leadership, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stood up in the support of collective leadership. He also talked about the creation of the Group of 20 that is basically a group of all the leaders around the world that will create a collective agenda. While narrating Trump's last few actions on key issues that have created an international outcry, Lavrov asked people to conclude themselves on whether those US actions are in line with US interests

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said his country is in favour of collective leadership instead of US global leadership. Asked on Friday at a news conference at UN Headquarters whether Washington is losing global leadership on key issues and in key conflict areas under the Trump administration, Lavrov said: “In today’s world, leadership can only be a collective thing,” Xinhua reported. There are a lot of examples as proof, he said. “The creation of the Group of 20 reflects the fact that we need to create a collective agenda, using the leaders of all regions of the world. And the same applies in the fight against terrorism — we need collective efforts.”

The first year of Donald Trump’s presidency has seen many departures from the foreign policies of previous administrations. Washington has announced to withdraw from the Paris Agreement on climate change, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, and a UN-led initiative to formulate a global compact on migration. It has also threatened to pull out of the UN Human Rights Council. The Trump administration has also cut aid to various countries and its contributions to the United Nations. Most recently it has withheld funds for a UN agency that supports about 5 million Palestinian refugees both in the occupied territories and neighbouring countries.

Trump’s decision to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and to move the US Embassy in the country from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem has triggered an international outcry. Lavrov said on Friday that people may draw their own conclusions on whether those US actions are in line with US interests. “We are in favour of solving everything together.” Lavrov is in UN premises for high-level meetings at the Security Council.