Monday, December 16, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

'Moscow Requested For Evacuation': Assad Reveals In His First Remark

Assad revealed that he remained in Damascus until the early hours of December 8 and only left the country later that evening.

‘Moscow Requested For Evacuation’: Assad Reveals In His First Remark

In his first public remarks since being ousted as Syria’s President, Bashar al-Assad explained that he had intended to continue his fight against the rebels and had no plans to leave the country. However, he was forced to evacuate at the request of Russia after his military base came under attack.

Assad revealed that he remained in Damascus until the early hours of December 8 and only left the country later that evening. In a statement posted on his Telegram channel, he clarified that his departure was not premeditated and contradicted claims that he fled during the final stages of the battle. Instead, he stated, “I stayed in Damascus, performing my duties until Moscow requested that an evacuation be arranged.”

He confirmed that after the fall of Damascus and the collapse of key military positions, Russian authorities had instructed the base’s commanders to organize his evacuation to Russia. This followed a series of drone strikes on the Hmeimim base.

Assad also asserted that he never considered resigning or seeking refuge, stressing that his only focus during the conflict was to continue resisting the forces he described as “terrorists.” He emphasized that once terrorist factions took control of Syria, his role as president had lost its significance.

This statement marked Assad’s first public appearance since being overthrown by a coalition of rebel forces led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which seized control of key parts of the country. Following his departure, Assad and his family were granted asylum in Russia, marking a major shift in Syria’s political landscape. This development was a significant blow to Russia, Assad’s key ally in the conflict since 2015.

Also Read: 11 Indians Among 12 People Died In Georgia Due To Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Filed under

Bashar Al-Assad moscow

